Street art of Iran

An Iranian man walks past a mural on the wall of the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

An Iranian man walks past a mural on the wall of the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, December 11, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
An Iranian man walks past a mural on the wall of the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A family walks past an anti-U.S. mural on the wall of former U.S. embassy in Tehran, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A family walks past an anti-U.S. mural on the wall of former U.S. embassy in Tehran, December 11, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A family walks past an anti-U.S. mural on the wall of former U.S. embassy in Tehran, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A car drivers past an anti-U.S. poster in Vali-Asr Square in Tehran, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A car drivers past an anti-U.S. poster in Vali-Asr Square in Tehran, December 6, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A car drivers past an anti-U.S. poster in Vali-Asr Square in Tehran, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An anti-U.S. mural is seen on a building in Tehran, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

An anti-U.S. mural is seen on a building in Tehran, December 6, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
An anti-U.S. mural is seen on a building in Tehran, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An Iranian woman walks up a stairway decorated with a tile mural in northern Tehran February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

An Iranian woman walks up a stairway decorated with a tile mural in northern Tehran February 26, 2012.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 29, 2012
An Iranian woman walks up a stairway decorated with a tile mural in northern Tehran February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A woman walks past a painting of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A woman walks past a painting of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran December 11, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A woman walks past a painting of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian artist Movahhed Beyranvand puts final touches on his mural in Tehran December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian artist Movahhed Beyranvand puts final touches on his mural in Tehran December 10, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Iranian artist Movahhed Beyranvand puts final touches on his mural in Tehran December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A man holding a placard walks past an anti-U.S. mural, painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

A man holding a placard walks past an anti-U.S. mural, painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 4, 2011.

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2011
A man holding a placard walks past an anti-U.S. mural, painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
An Iranian couple walks down a stairway decorated with a tile mural in northern Tehran February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

An Iranian couple walks down a stairway decorated with a tile mural in northern Tehran February 26, 2012.

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2012
An Iranian couple walks down a stairway decorated with a tile mural in northern Tehran February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A man runs past graffiti in Ekbatan Complex in western Tehran, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A man runs past graffiti in Ekbatan Complex in western Tehran, December 5, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A man runs past graffiti in Ekbatan Complex in western Tehran, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A man walks past an anti-U.S. mural inside the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

A man walks past an anti-U.S. mural inside the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 19, 2011.

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2011
A man walks past an anti-U.S. mural inside the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
People walk under a painting of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (R) and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) in Tehran December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

People walk under a painting of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (R) and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) in Tehran December 6, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
People walk under a painting of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (R) and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) in Tehran December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
People stand under a painting depicting a member of Iran's Basij military with a picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on his gun in central Tehran, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

People stand under a painting depicting a member of Iran's Basij military with a picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on his gun in central Tehran, December 6, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
People stand under a painting depicting a member of Iran's Basij military with a picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on his gun in central Tehran, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
