Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 4, 2014 | 10:05am EST

Street battle in Grozny

The burnt exterior of the Press House, a local media agency, is seen in the Chechen capital Grozny, December 4, 2014. Gunmen stormed a building in Grozny, killing at least 16 people, including ten police.

The burnt exterior of the Press House, a local media agency, is seen in the Chechen capital Grozny, December 4, 2014. Gunmen stormed a building in Grozny, killing at least 16 people, including ten police.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
The burnt exterior of the Press House, a local media agency, is seen in the Chechen capital Grozny, December 4, 2014. Gunmen stormed a building in Grozny, killing at least 16 people, including ten police.
Close
1 / 11
The Press House burns as militants attack in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

The Press House burns as militants attack in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
The Press House burns as militants attack in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Close
2 / 11
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Close
3 / 11
Armoured personnel carriers (APC) are seen on a street in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Armoured personnel carriers (APC) are seen on a street in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Armoured personnel carriers (APC) are seen on a street in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Close
4 / 11
Chechen Interior Ministry servicemen stand guard near a market building damaged during fighting between unknown gunmen and police, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Chechen Interior Ministry servicemen stand guard near a market building damaged during fighting between unknown gunmen and police, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Chechen Interior Ministry servicemen stand guard near a market building damaged during fighting between unknown gunmen and police, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Close
5 / 11
Police stand guard at the site of the counter-terrorism operation near the Press House, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Police stand guard at the site of the counter-terrorism operation near the Press House, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Police stand guard at the site of the counter-terrorism operation near the Press House, in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Close
6 / 11
A local media building known as the Press House burns as militants attack in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

A local media building known as the Press House burns as militants attack in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A local media building known as the Press House burns as militants attack in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Close
7 / 11
A burnt-out car is seen near the Press House building in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

A burnt-out car is seen near the Press House building in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A burnt-out car is seen near the Press House building in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Close
8 / 11
Police stand guard near firefighters extinguishing a fire at a market near the Press House building in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Police stand guard near firefighters extinguishing a fire at a market near the Press House building in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Police stand guard near firefighters extinguishing a fire at a market near the Press House building in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Close
9 / 11
A Chechen Interior Ministry servicemen stands guard at the site of the counter-terrorism operation, near the Press House in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

A Chechen Interior Ministry servicemen stands guard at the site of the counter-terrorism operation, near the Press House in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A Chechen Interior Ministry servicemen stands guard at the site of the counter-terrorism operation, near the Press House in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Close
10 / 11
The burnt exterior of the Press House is seen in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

The burnt exterior of the Press House is seen in Grozny, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
The burnt exterior of the Press House is seen in Grozny, December 4, 2014.
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
The one and only Kim Jong Un

The one and only Kim Jong Un

Next Slideshows

The one and only Kim Jong Un

The one and only Kim Jong Un

North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names.

Dec 03 2014
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Dec 03 2014
Best photos of the year 2014

Best photos of the year 2014

The stories behind our top photos of 2014.

Dec 03 2014
Abandoned in Ukraine

Abandoned in Ukraine

Psychiatric patients struggle through the Ukraine conflict.

Dec 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast