Pictures | Wed May 27, 2015

Street battles in Burundi

Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term stand around a man who is accused by the protesters of being a member of Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A masked protester walks during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Demonstrators carry a protester who was according to them killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A demonstrator, who was according to other protesters killed by policemen, lies during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A protester carries a traffic sign during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A wounded protester, who according to protesters was shot by policemen, lies on the ground during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A wounded demonstrator (L), who was according to other protesters shot by policemen, lies on the ground as they react to gunshots during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A protester holds a slingshot in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A protester holds a homemade mock gun during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A man works at his street workshop in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A woman cries in front of a house burned by protesters during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Demonstrators react to gunshots during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A policeman fires his AK-47 rifle as protesters throw stones during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A demonstrator sets up a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A female demonstrator shouts at policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A detained demonstrator sits in a police vehicle during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A policemen holds his rifle at a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Demonstrators gesture during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A demonstrator looks at policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A man stands on a street after a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A demonstrator sets up a barricade during a protest against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Policemen carry their comrade who was hit on the head by a stone thrown by a protester during a protest against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A demonstrator carries a stone to set up a barricade during a protest against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A policemen runs as protesters throw stones during a protest against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A demonstrator gestures in front of a burned barricade during a protest against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
