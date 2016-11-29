Edition:
Street battles in Mosul

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An injured man receives treatment by Iraqi special forces soldiers in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An injured man receives treatment by Iraqi special forces soldiers in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamist State flag, after pulling it down during a military operation against Islamic State militants in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A member of Iraqi special forces carries an injured girl from clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An Iraqi Kurdish woman looks on while inspecting her belongings inside her damaged house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walk with their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An Iraqi couple stand atop the remains of their house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An Iraqi Kurdish man inspects his destroyed house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Iraqi soldiers drive tanks during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul. using civilians as human shields to bog down Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Member of Iraqi special forces walks past mural with faces blotted out by Islamic State militants on the wall of a kindergarten in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Members of an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team talk to suspected Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Men sit on the ground as an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team check their ID cards as they search for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A man walks towards an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team as they check men's ID cards in search of Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Military vehicles of the Iraqi army take part in an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Donkeys injured during clashes between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters lie on the ground in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Iraqi soldiers prepare to search a house damaged during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) carry weapons as they take up position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Smoke rises over the village of Al-Qasar during fighting between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Displaced Iraqis leave their house in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) dance as they celebrate during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A woman waves a white flag in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Children speak with a member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) carries a weapon as he takes up position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A member of an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team searches a house in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A masked Iraqi special forces soldier stands on top of a vehicle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Iraqi soldiers take cover during operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A woman and children look from a window at Iraqi special forces soldiers in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
