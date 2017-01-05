Street battles of Mosul
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces clash with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi rapid response forces take cover from snipers during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces gestures during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi security forces looks at the body of an Islamic State militant who was killed during the clashes in the Intisar district. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, take cover from snipers in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A civilian hands out tea to members of the Iraqi rapid response forces during a battle with the Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces holds a flower during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A civilian takes a makeshift white flag on his home during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi rapid response forces gather during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An aerial view of Mosul taken from helicopter is seen during the battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
