Thu Jan 5, 2017

Street battles of Mosul

Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces clash with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces clash with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces clash with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi rapid response forces take cover from snipers during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi rapid response forces take cover from snipers during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Iraqi rapid response forces take cover from snipers during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces gestures during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces gestures during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces gestures during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Saturday, December 31, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi security forces looks at the body of an Islamic State militant who was killed during the clashes in the Intisar district. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of Iraqi security forces looks at the body of an Islamic State militant who was killed during the clashes in the Intisar district. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces looks at the body of an Islamic State militant who was killed during the clashes in the Intisar district. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, take cover from snipers in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, take cover from snipers in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, take cover from snipers in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A civilian hands out tea to members of the Iraqi rapid response forces during a battle with the Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A civilian hands out tea to members of the Iraqi rapid response forces during a battle with the Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Thursday, January 05, 2017
A civilian hands out tea to members of the Iraqi rapid response forces during a battle with the Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces holds a flower during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces holds a flower during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces holds a flower during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A civilian takes a makeshift white flag on his home during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A civilian takes a makeshift white flag on his home during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A civilian takes a makeshift white flag on his home during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi rapid response forces gather during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi rapid response forces gather during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Iraqi rapid response forces gather during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An aerial view of Mosul taken from helicopter is seen during the battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

An aerial view of Mosul taken from helicopter is seen during the battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
An aerial view of Mosul taken from helicopter is seen during the battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
