Pictures | Mon Jun 4, 2012

Street parties in Britain

<p>The remains of lunch lay on a table after a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at a church in Fulham London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

The remains of lunch lay on a table after a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at a church in Fulham London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, June 04, 2012

The remains of lunch lay on a table after a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at a church in Fulham London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall join a street party in Piccadilly, central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall join a street party in Piccadilly, central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Monday, June 04, 2012

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall join a street party in Piccadilly, central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>People pose at a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

People pose at a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Monday, June 04, 2012

People pose at a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>People pose at a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

People pose at a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Monday, June 04, 2012

People pose at a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>People attend a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

People attend a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Monday, June 04, 2012

People attend a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>Cakes are displayed on a cake stand during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

Cakes are displayed on a cake stand during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Monday, June 04, 2012

Cakes are displayed on a cake stand during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>People attend a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

People attend a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Monday, June 04, 2012

People attend a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>Leon White (C) joins music group "The True Men" during a performance at a street party in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Primrose Hill in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Leon White (C) joins music group "The True Men" during a performance at a street party in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Primrose Hill in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, June 04, 2012

Leon White (C) joins music group "The True Men" during a performance at a street party in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Primrose Hill in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Children play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

Children play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, June 04, 2012

Children play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>A man walks past a cutout of Queen Elizabeth during a street party to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee at Primrose Hill in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A man walks past a cutout of Queen Elizabeth during a street party to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee at Primrose Hill in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, June 04, 2012

A man walks past a cutout of Queen Elizabeth during a street party to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee at Primrose Hill in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Children play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012.REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

Children play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012.REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, June 04, 2012

Children play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012.REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Children play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

Children play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, June 04, 2012

Children play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Cakes are carried during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

Cakes are carried during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, June 04, 2012

Cakes are carried during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Local resident John Hardie makes preparations for the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Moulin, Scotland June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne </p>

Local resident John Hardie makes preparations for the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Moulin, Scotland June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Monday, June 04, 2012

Local resident John Hardie makes preparations for the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Moulin, Scotland June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Organ Grinder Patrick Cooke plays music as visitors eat during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Chatsworth House near Bakewell, central England June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Organ Grinder Patrick Cooke plays music as visitors eat during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Chatsworth House near Bakewell, central England June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, June 04, 2012

Organ Grinder Patrick Cooke plays music as visitors eat during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Chatsworth House near Bakewell, central England June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>James Burgess, his wife Katherine and daughter Charlotte applaud after a toast to the Queen as Jonny Messer, 4, grabs a bottle of champagne during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

James Burgess, his wife Katherine and daughter Charlotte applaud after a toast to the Queen as Jonny Messer, 4, grabs a bottle of champagne during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012.

Monday, June 04, 2012

James Burgess, his wife Katherine and daughter Charlotte applaud after a toast to the Queen as Jonny Messer, 4, grabs a bottle of champagne during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Jamie Larter, 6, Rosie Johnston, 3, and Emma Johnston, 6, play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

Jamie Larter, 6, Rosie Johnston, 3, and Emma Johnston, 6, play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, June 04, 2012

Jamie Larter, 6, Rosie Johnston, 3, and Emma Johnston, 6, play during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Number 10 Downing Street is seen decorated with bunting in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

Number 10 Downing Street is seen decorated with bunting in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Monday, June 04, 2012

Number 10 Downing Street is seen decorated with bunting in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>Women sit outside a cafe, decorated with Union Jack flags, along Elizabeth Street in London May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Women sit outside a cafe, decorated with Union Jack flags, along Elizabeth Street in London May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, June 04, 2012

Women sit outside a cafe, decorated with Union Jack flags, along Elizabeth Street in London May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Boys wave their flags during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

Boys wave their flags during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, June 04, 2012

Boys wave their flags during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Cicely Hemmings (L) and Magali Fernquist both aged three, sit during a street party with Union flags drawn on the pavement in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Primrose Hill in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Cicely Hemmings (L) and Magali Fernquist both aged three, sit during a street party with Union flags drawn on the pavement in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Primrose Hill in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, June 04, 2012

Cicely Hemmings (L) and Magali Fernquist both aged three, sit during a street party with Union flags drawn on the pavement in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Primrose Hill in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Regular John Foster helps hang Union flag bunting across The Jubilee pub ahead of Britain Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee celebrations in Sunbury-on-Thames in south west London May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Regular John Foster helps hang Union flag bunting across The Jubilee pub ahead of Britain Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee celebrations in Sunbury-on-Thames in south west London May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, June 04, 2012

Regular John Foster helps hang Union flag bunting across The Jubilee pub ahead of Britain Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee celebrations in Sunbury-on-Thames in south west London May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A butcher's shop is covered in Union flag bunting ahead of Britain Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee celebrations in Ashstead, southern England June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A butcher's shop is covered in Union flag bunting ahead of Britain Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee celebrations in Ashstead, southern England June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, June 04, 2012

A butcher's shop is covered in Union flag bunting ahead of Britain Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee celebrations in Ashstead, southern England June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Women pass by a clothing shop decorated with Union Jack flags along Elizabeth Street in London May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Women pass by a clothing shop decorated with Union Jack flags along Elizabeth Street in London May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, June 04, 2012

Women pass by a clothing shop decorated with Union Jack flags along Elizabeth Street in London May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

