Street photography: Spain

Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, gestures as the family prepares to sleep in a small area outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. She, her two sisters and 77-year-old mother Carmen were evicted from their rental apartment on April 24 after sister Rosa, the sole breadwinner, lost her job couldn't pay for the monthly rent. Social services provided them temporary lodging for them for 15 days, and after that they found themselves on the street. They all sleep cramped in a tiny space outside a store nearby. "Some people have given us mattresses so that we wouldn't have to sleep on the floor, but my mother has a hard time getting up from the floor level and she prefers to sleep on the chair," Rosa says. As of now, the family survives on their mother's widow's pension, as well as the little money they get from their visually impaired sister Antonia's welfare allowance, and whatever another sister Carmen Aurora can scrape by working as a concierge at a nearby building. REUTERS/Susana Vera