Street vendors revolt in Zimbabwe
A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People flee teargas during clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People flee teargas during clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man runs from teargas during clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Police and street vendors face off during clashes in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People flee teargas during clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
