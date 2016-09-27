Edition:
Street vendors revolt in Zimbabwe

A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

People flee teargas during clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

People flee teargas during clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man runs from teargas during clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Police and street vendors face off during clashes in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

People flee teargas during clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

