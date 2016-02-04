Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 4, 2016 | 12:40pm EST

Streets of Aleppo

A boy inspects damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy inspects damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A boy inspects damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 20
A man carries a bird cage after air strikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel-held Al-Shaar nighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries a bird cage after air strikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel-held Al-Shaar nighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A man carries a bird cage after air strikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel-held Al-Shaar nighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 20
A girl looks out of a broken window as she inspects damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A girl looks out of a broken window as she inspects damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A girl looks out of a broken window as she inspects damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
3 / 20
Residents inspect damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents inspect damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Residents inspect damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 20
Residents inspect damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in Anadan city, about 10 kilometers away from the towns of Nubul and Zahraa, Northern Aleppo countryside, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents inspect damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in Anadan city, about 10 kilometers away from the towns of Nubul and Zahraa, Northern Aleppo countryside, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Residents inspect damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in Anadan city, about 10 kilometers away from the towns of Nubul and Zahraa, Northern Aleppo countryside, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 20
A schoolbag with the UNICEF logo rests on a desk inside a school damaged due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. Bombs dropped by suspected Russian warplanes killed at least 12 Syrian schoolchildren when they hit a classroom in a rebel-held town in Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A schoolbag with the UNICEF logo rests on a desk inside a school damaged due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. Bombs dropped by suspected Russian warplanes killed at...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A schoolbag with the UNICEF logo rests on a desk inside a school damaged due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. Bombs dropped by suspected Russian warplanes killed at least 12 Syrian schoolchildren when they hit a classroom in a rebel-held town in Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 20
Residents look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Residents look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
7 / 20
A member of the Free Syrian Army rests on a metal top of an underground tunnel in Aleppo, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A member of the Free Syrian Army rests on a metal top of an underground tunnel in Aleppo, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A member of the Free Syrian Army rests on a metal top of an underground tunnel in Aleppo, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
8 / 20
Girls walk to school in Old Aleppo, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Girls walk to school in Old Aleppo, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Girls walk to school in Old Aleppo, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 20
A man reacts amidst rubble after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Al-Mashad neighbourhood, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man reacts amidst rubble after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Al-Mashad neighbourhood, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A man reacts amidst rubble after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Al-Mashad neighbourhood, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
10 / 20
A boy inspects damage inside his school, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy inspects damage inside his school, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A boy inspects damage inside his school, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
11 / 20
A boy fills containers with water from one of the water tanks that were placed and supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and other humanitarian organizations in Aleppo, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy fills containers with water from one of the water tanks that were placed and supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and other humanitarian organizations in Aleppo, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A boy fills containers with water from one of the water tanks that were placed and supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and other humanitarian organizations in Aleppo, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 20
A man inspects a damaged site after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Al-Mashad neighborhood, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man inspects a damaged site after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Al-Mashad neighborhood, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A man inspects a damaged site after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Al-Mashad neighborhood, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
13 / 20
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (Levant Front) install a stovepipe inside the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo,January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (Levant Front) install a stovepipe inside the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo,January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (Levant Front) install a stovepipe inside the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo,January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
14 / 20
Boys play with traditional spinning tops on a street in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Boys play with traditional spinning tops on a street in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Boys play with traditional spinning tops on a street in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
15 / 20
Nusra Front fighters rest with their weapons behind sandbags in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Nusra Front fighters rest with their weapons behind sandbags in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Nusra Front fighters rest with their weapons behind sandbags in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
16 / 20
A boy rides a bicycle past rubble on a street in a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy rides a bicycle past rubble on a street in a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A boy rides a bicycle past rubble on a street in a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
17 / 20
Girls dance during the opening of an underground center for children in Aleppo, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail

Girls dance during the opening of an underground center for children in Aleppo, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Girls dance during the opening of an underground center for children in Aleppo, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail
Close
18 / 20
Men drive pick-up trucks past damaged buildings as they transport furniture in the old city of Aleppo, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men drive pick-up trucks past damaged buildings as they transport furniture in the old city of Aleppo, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Men drive pick-up trucks past damaged buildings as they transport furniture in the old city of Aleppo, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
19 / 20
A boy stands near a wall of his school riddled with holes, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy stands near a wall of his school riddled with holes, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A boy stands near a wall of his school riddled with holes, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fiery pension protests in Greece

Fiery pension protests in Greece

Next Slideshows

Fiery pension protests in Greece

Fiery pension protests in Greece

Greeks rally against government pension reforms needed to meet demands of international creditors.

Feb 04 2016
Syria: The war

Syria: The war

Iconic images from the war that began as a civil uprising and grew into a complex war with no end in sight.

Feb 04 2016
WikiLeaks' Assange 'unlawfully detained'

WikiLeaks' Assange 'unlawfully detained'

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's three-and-a-half-year stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London amounts to 'unlawful detention', a United Nations panel...

Feb 04 2016
Obama's mosque visit

Obama's mosque visit

President Obama made his first visit to a U.S. mosque, aimed at countering rhetoric from Republicans on the presidential campaign trail.

Feb 03 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast