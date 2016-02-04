Streets of Aleppo

A schoolbag with the UNICEF logo rests on a desk inside a school damaged due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. Bombs dropped by suspected Russian warplanes killed at...more

A schoolbag with the UNICEF logo rests on a desk inside a school damaged due to what activists said was an air strike carried out by the Russian air force in Aleppo countryside, January 12, 2016. Bombs dropped by suspected Russian warplanes killed at least 12 Syrian schoolchildren when they hit a classroom in a rebel-held town in Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

