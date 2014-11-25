Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 25, 2014 | 3:05pm EST

Streets of Ferguson

Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. REUTERS/Jim Young

Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 24
Vehicles at a car dealership are set afire in Ferguson.

Vehicles at a car dealership are set afire in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Vehicles at a car dealership are set afire in Ferguson.
Close
2 / 24
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
3 / 24
Police search a building following rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Police search a building following rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police search a building following rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
4 / 24
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
5 / 24
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson.

A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson.
Close
6 / 24
A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.

A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man leaves a Smart & Final food and supply store during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.
Close
7 / 24
The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson.

The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson.
Close
8 / 24
A man raises his arms in front of a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A man raises his arms in front of a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man raises his arms in front of a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
9 / 24
A protester holds a sign outside a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A protester holds a sign outside a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester holds a sign outside a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
10 / 24
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
11 / 24
Police officers advance on demonstrators during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.

Police officers advance on demonstrators during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police officers advance on demonstrators during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson.
Close
12 / 24
Protesters vandalize a police car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.

Protesters vandalize a police car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Protesters vandalize a police car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.
Close
13 / 24
A car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
14 / 24
Men try to stop protesters from throwing rocks at local businesses after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Men try to stop protesters from throwing rocks at local businesses after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Men try to stop protesters from throwing rocks at local businesses after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
15 / 24
A man walks past a burning building during rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A man walks past a burning building during rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man walks past a burning building during rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
16 / 24
Police march past a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Police march past a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police march past a burning police vehicle after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
17 / 24
A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
18 / 24
Protesters approach a police line with their hands up after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Protesters approach a police line with their hands up after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Protesters approach a police line with their hands up after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Close
19 / 24
A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.

A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson.
Close
20 / 24
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
Close
21 / 24
Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson.

Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson.
Close
22 / 24
People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
Close
23 / 24
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson.
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Darren Wilson's grand jury photos

Darren Wilson's grand jury photos

Next Slideshows

Darren Wilson's grand jury photos

Darren Wilson's grand jury photos

Photos taken of Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson shortly after the shooting of Michael Brown.

Nov 25 2014
Fighting Assad

Fighting Assad

Rebels continue to battle the Syrian government.

Nov 25 2014
Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision

Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision

A grand jury declines to bring charges against a Ferguson police officer who killed an unarmed teenager.

Nov 25 2014
Iraqi forces retake ISIS towns

Iraqi forces retake ISIS towns

Iraqi forces said they retook two towns north of Baghdad from Islamic State fighters clearing a main road from the capital to Iran.

Nov 24 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast