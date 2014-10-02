Edition:
United States
Streets of Hong Kong

Protesters react as Joshua Wong (not pictured), leader of the student movement, speaks to the crowd outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man holds a microphone as protesters turn on their mobile phone flashlights outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police officers try to remove a protester from the entrance to Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying offices next to the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman carrying an umbrella walks on a footbridge displaying notes left by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hundreds of protesters occupy a main road for the third day at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Micha Benoliel, CEO and co-founder of Open Garden, takes a picture on a main road that pro-democracy protesters have blocked at the Central financial district in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A man picks up garbage along an area blocked by protesters outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters gather around the Golden Bauhinia Square before an official flag raising ceremony to commemorate the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, October 1, 2014. The sign on the left reads "Students love peace, love democracy, love Hong Kong" REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Buses covered with messages of support stop at a main street at Mongkok shopping district after thousands of protesters blocked the road in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Paul Zimmerman, a district councilor, raises a yellow umbrella as Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and other officials make a toast to guests at a reception following a flag raising ceremony in Hong Kong October 1, 2014, celebrating the 65th anniversary of China National Day. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters rest in front of barricades as they block the main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters walk along a street as they block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters take shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Chinese tourist looks at a road block setup by protesters along a main street at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters block a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester raises his arms as police officers try to disperse the crowd near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester sits on a chair as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police officers sleep as protesters (not pictured) block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Riot police stand guard at Central in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters, after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot police walk in between tear gas to disperse protesters after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A protester sits as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters disperse as riot police fire teargas after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tens of thousands of protesters block traffic on the main road leading to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy student stands on railings during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, as riot police stand guard, early September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester reacts as she is dragged away by police after storming in government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after they stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester receives help after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with the police, following a rally for the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

