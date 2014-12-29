Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic
The car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera
A person is lifted on an Italian Navy helicopter as the car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
An Italian Navy member looks out from helicopter as the car ferry Norman Atlantic burns in waters off Greece, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
Italian Coast Guard members stand next a body as they arrive in the Brindisi harbor, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A person rescued from the Norman Atlantic vessel in the Adriatic sea is carried by medics off the ambulance as they arrive at the Antonio Perrino hospital in Brindisi, Italy, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
