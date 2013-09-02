Edition:
Strip club closes its doors

<p>An exotic dancer performs during a funeral procession to symbolize the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. United States' first and only unionized, employee-owned strip club shuts its doors on September 2 after its landlord refused to negotiate on a lower rent, local media reported. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Monday, September 02, 2013

<p>An exotic dancer is pictured wearing silver-colored eyelashes outside the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>An employee holds a coffin-shaped box during a funeral procession to symbolize the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Participants hold up umbrellas during a funeral procession to symbolize the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A group of exotic dancers poses for a photograph outside the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A man stands outside Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A sign is seen on the wall at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>An exotic dancer performs outside a bar window on Columbus Avenue during a funeral procession to symbolize the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A man displays his money behind a window as an exotic dancer dances on Columbus Avenue during a funeral procession to symbolize the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A group of support staff dance as an exotic dancer performs atop of a table by the entrance of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A patron shoves money between the breasts of an exotic dancer at Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Exotic dancers hug after participating in a funeral procession that symbolizes the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Michael Jackson impersonators dance in the entrance lobby of the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A group of exotic dancers relax backstage at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A pair of silver heels is seen in a locker backstage at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Employees wearing their Exotic Dancers Union t-shirts are pictured backstage at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Employees shake hands as the Lusty Lady strip club prepares for closure in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Out of order signs are seen outside peep show booths at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>An exotic dancer (L) embraces a fellow employee at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Employees wave as they prepare to close the door of the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

