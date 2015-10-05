Edition:
Stripped down at Air France

A shirtless Xavier Broseta (2ndL), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. Air France confirmed in a meeting with staff on Monday that it plans to cut 2,900 jobs by 2017 and shed 14 aircraft from its long-haul fleet as part of efforts to lower costs, two union sources said. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Xavier Broseta (C) and Pierre Plissonnier (R), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, are surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Pierre Plissonnier (2ndR), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, is surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (R) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A skeleton doll with a stewardess costume is seen during a demonstration by striking employees of Air France in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. The placard reads "Competition = social dumping". REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A board with an image of Air France-KLM Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac reading "PNC at work, bosses fired" is seen during a demonstration by Air France employees in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
