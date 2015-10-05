Stripped down at Air France
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (2ndL), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at...more
Xavier Broseta (C) and Pierre Plissonnier (R), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, are surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle...more
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more
Pierre Plissonnier (2ndR), Air France deputy of long-haul flights, is surrounded by employees after they interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in...more
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (R) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more
A skeleton doll with a stewardess costume is seen during a demonstration by striking employees of Air France in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (C) is evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5,...more
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A board with an image of Air France-KLM Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac reading "PNC at work, bosses fired" is seen during a demonstration by Air France employees in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle...more
Striking employees of Air France demonstrate in front of the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
