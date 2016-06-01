Stuck!
A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers save a man with equipment as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers try to help a driver out of his car, after the vehicle was stuck over an alley in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 4, 2014. The car rolled off the edge of a road after the driver was late to brake, according to local media....more
Pigs are seen trapped in a partially submerged pig pen after heavy rainfall hit Youyang county of Chongqing municipality, China, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Firemen rescue a boy whose head is stuck between protective bars outside a window in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa is shown stuck in a chimney in this handout photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department and released to Reuters October 20, 2014. Nunez-Figueroa tried to sneak into a house through the chimney, got stuck and had to be...more
A three-year-old boy, stuck in the cylinder of a washing machine, hooks the pinky of a firefighter during a rescue operation in Yongjia county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 10, 2014. Firefighters successfully rescued the boy, who got...more
A puppy is shown with his head stuck in the middle of a car tire rim in East Bakerfield, California, June 20, 2014. The wheel and puppy were brought into the fire station by a local resident. Fire fighters used vegetable oil to free the puppy, who...more
People try to rescue Russian base jumper Valery Rozov after his parachute got stuck in a nearby building during a 29 storey-high (116 m) base jump, in attempt to express his solidarity with Pakistan for fighting against the Islamist militancy, from a...more
Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, China, June 17, 2014. Liu and Jia held up an elderly who fell out her window and was stuck on a rack of an air-conditioner for five minutes, as another man...more
Thai veterinarians carry a stray dog with a plastic container stuck on its head in Bangkok, Thailand, November 7, 2001. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
An Afghan child stuck in a hole in the wall cries in Arghandab district Kandahar province October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Firefighters use an expanding machine to rescue a dog, which got its head stuck in a fence, at Luoyang, Henan province, China, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers look at a boat stuck in the arch of Sant'Angelo bridge on the Tiber river in downtown Rome December 12, 2008, after days of rain and thunderstorms. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A black bear is pictured with its head stuck in a milk can near Thurmont, Maryland, November 16, 2015. Maryland Department of Natural Resource workers tranquilized the bear before using an electric handsaw to cut the milk can off. The bear recovered...more
Rescuers try to reach a trapped infant inside a piece of sewage pipe, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe...more
Firefighters and local farmers pull with ropes to rescue a buffalo that fell into a dried-up well in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Jiangsu province, China, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A skunk with a beer can stuck on its head is seen in Oxford, Ohio September 14, 2014. The skunk was found near a college fraternity house and an animal control officer was able to free the skunk without getting sprayed, according to Oxford police....more
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters pull a pig as they try to rescue it from a well at a pig farm in Huanghua township of Leqing, Zhejiang province, China, April 25, 2014. Seven local firefighters successfully rescued the 300 kg (661 lbs) pig, local media reported....more
The fuselage of a Boeing 737 is parked on a road in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2007. The trailer carrying the fuselage got stuck on the narrow road in Mumbai while being taken to New Delhi. REUTERS/Arko Datta
People watch as a diver with the French fire brigade rescues a cow that was trapped in a river after it slipped from its banks in Salome, northern France, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati April 4, 2013. The leopard was taken to the Assam state zoological park after it fell into a well in the city, forest...more
