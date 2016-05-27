Student clashes in Chile intensify

A pedestrian covers his face to avoid tear gas during clashes between demonstrators and riot policemen during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in...more

A pedestrian covers his face to avoid tear gas during clashes between demonstrators and riot policemen during a "Reflexive strike of students" called by the Chilean student federations to request better and more changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

