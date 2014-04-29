Student killed in apparent prom dispute
A young woman is consoled at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. Sanchez, 16, was killed in a stairwell at the school by a classmate who may have been upset that she rebuffed...more
A young woman is consoled at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. Sanchez, 16, was killed in a stairwell at the school by a classmate who may have been upset that she rebuffed his invitation to the prom, police said. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
People gather at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A couple watch through the fence at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Students mourn in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Students gather to spray paint a rock in front of Jonathan Law High School in honor of Maren Sanchez who was killed at the school in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Students mourn in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Police guard the front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A girl places flowers in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Students mourn in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Students arrive at the beach in their prom outfits for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
People gather on the beach for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
People gather at the beach for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Students arrive at the beach for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez wearing their prom clothes carrying balloons in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Students walk down a pier in their prom outfits to take a photograph after a for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Students arrive at the beach in their prom outfits for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Balloons are released at the beach during a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
