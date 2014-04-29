Edition:
Student killed in apparent prom dispute

<p>A young woman is consoled at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. Sanchez, 16, was killed in a stairwell at the school by a classmate who may have been upset that she rebuffed his invitation to the prom, police said. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

A young woman is consoled at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. Sanchez, 16, was killed in a stairwell at the school by a classmate who may have been upset that she rebuffed his invitation to the prom, police said. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>People gather at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

People gather at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>People gather at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

People gather at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>People gather at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

People gather at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>People gather at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

People gather at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>People gather at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

People gather at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>A couple watch through the fence at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

A couple watch through the fence at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Students mourn in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Students mourn in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Students gather to spray paint a rock in front of Jonathan Law High School in honor of Maren Sanchez who was killed at the school in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Students gather to spray paint a rock in front of Jonathan Law High School in honor of Maren Sanchez who was killed at the school in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Students mourn in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Students mourn in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Police guard the front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Police guard the front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>A girl places flowers in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

A girl places flowers in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Students mourn in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Students mourn in front of Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Students arrive at the beach in their prom outfits for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Students arrive at the beach in their prom outfits for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>People gather on the beach for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

People gather on the beach for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>People gather at the beach for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

People gather at the beach for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Students arrive at the beach for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez wearing their prom clothes carrying balloons in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Students arrive at the beach for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez wearing their prom clothes carrying balloons in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Students walk down a pier in their prom outfits to take a photograph after a for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Students walk down a pier in their prom outfits to take a photograph after a for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Students arrive at the beach in their prom outfits for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Students arrive at the beach in their prom outfits for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>Balloons are released at the beach during a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Balloons are released at the beach during a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

