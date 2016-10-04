Student protests in South Africa
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Demonstrations this year and last over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have...more
Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free university education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is detained during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The current protests were triggered by a government recommendation that 2017 tuition fee increases be...more
A student offers a flower to a police officer after clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student throws a rock at a South African police car during clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students chant slogans as they carry rocks during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African police protect their injured colleague during clashes with students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The students' refusal to accept fee hikes is another blow for Africa's most advanced economy, which is...more
Students clash with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Education is an emotive issue in South Africa, where the black majority was largely excluded from higher learning during white minority rule...more
A member of the South African police walks past a police car after it was damaged by students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Last year students demanding free education marched on Zuma's offices in the capital...more
University of Cape Town (UCT) students sing during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
University of Cape Town (UCT) students sing during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
University of Cape Town (UCT) students hold placards during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Demonstrating students argue with a student attending a lecture during protests demanding free tertiary education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students of the Durban University of Technology sing at the gates of the Durban Magistrates Court where two students arrested during protests appeared, in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Students at the Durban University of Technology march as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education continue, in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students throw stones during clashes with security at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An injured student is carried by schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students take part in a protest at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students throw stones during clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer looks at a damaged window after students clashed with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students take part in a protest at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student throws a fire extinguisher during clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers are reflected in a damaged window after students clashed with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
