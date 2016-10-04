Edition:
Student protests in South Africa

A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Demonstrations this year and last over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist more than two decades after the 1994 end of white minority rule. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free university education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is detained during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The current protests were triggered by a government recommendation that 2017 tuition fee increases be capped at 8 percent - above South Africa's current inflation rate of 6 percent. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A student offers a flower to a police officer after clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A student throws a rock at a South African police car during clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Students chant slogans as they carry rocks during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
South African police protect their injured colleague during clashes with students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The students' refusal to accept fee hikes is another blow for Africa's most advanced economy, which is at risk of being cut to "junk" by ratings agencies later this year. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Students clash with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Education is an emotive issue in South Africa, where the black majority was largely excluded from higher learning during white minority rule which ended in 1994. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A member of the South African police walks past a police car after it was damaged by students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Last year students demanding free education marched on Zuma's offices in the capital Pretoria, prompting him to freeze fee increases. However last week the government announced fee hikes of up to eight percent, leading to the disruption of classes at most universities. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
University of Cape Town (UCT) students sing during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
University of Cape Town (UCT) students sing during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
University of Cape Town (UCT) students hold placards during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Demonstrating students argue with a student attending a lecture during protests demanding free tertiary education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Students of the Durban University of Technology sing at the gates of the Durban Magistrates Court where two students arrested during protests appeared, in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Students at the Durban University of Technology march as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education continue, in Durban. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Students throw stones during clashes with security at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
An injured student is carried by schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Students take part in a protest at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Students throw stones during clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A police officer looks at a damaged window after students clashed with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Students take part in a protest at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A student throws a fire extinguisher during clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Police officers are reflected in a damaged window after students clashed with security at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
