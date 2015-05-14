Students shot at protest march
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Students help a student injured by bullet during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The student died on the way...more
Students help a student injured by bullet during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The two local university students, aged 18 and 25, were apparently killed by an irate...more
A man, suspected of being the gunman who shot two students, is seen on the roof of a building during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. The man, whose identity has not been...more
A student is detained by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A student is detained by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A man, suspected of being the gunman who shot two students, is seen on the roof of a building during a protest demanding the government to end profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christel Andler
Protesters push a barrier during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government to demand changes and end to the profiteering in the education system, in Valparaiso, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Next Slideshows
Kurds take on Islamic State
Kurdish forces retake areas on the Syria-Turkey border, in the ongoing battle against Islamic State.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Picking up the pieces in Nepal
Earthquake survivors turn to rebuilding their homes and their lives.
Philadelphia train derailment
An Amtrak passenger train with more than 200 passengers on board derails in north Philadelphia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.