Stumping in South Carolina
Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Sumter Civic Center in Sumter. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Marco Rubio react on stage during a campaign event in Chapin. Haley announced her endorsement of Rubio for the Republican presidential nomination. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Hillary Clinton answers questions for voters during a forum at Denmark-Olar Elementary School in Denmark. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Crowds line up to enter a rally for Donald Trump at the Sumter Civic Center in Sumter. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ted Cruz walks from the stage at a campaign event on the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Twin sisters, Riley (L) and Reagan Gregg of Summerville, play with campaign fans before a campaign stop by Jeb Bush at the Summerville Country Club in Summerville. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump holds up a photo of himself and late entertainer Michael Jackson that a memorabilia collector asked him to sign as he greets supporters after speaking at a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
John Kasich grabs a quick breakfast after speaking at a town hall meeting at Applewood House of Pancakes in Pawleys Island. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bernie Sanders attends the Faith Leaders Prayer Breakfast in Columbia. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump hands a five-dollar bill back to a supporter after signing it for her following a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former President George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother Jeb as he appears on the campaign trail with his brother for the first time, in North Charleston. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Jeb Bush walks past a security guard with a sidearm and a tattoo after a town hall meeting with employees at FN America gun manufacturers in Columbia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeb Bush shows off his boots as he meets voters at Shealy's Bar-B-Que in Leesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marco Rubio consults senior advisor Todd Harris on his campaign bus between stops in South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ted Cruz makes notes before speaking at a campaign event in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Ted Cruz and Donald Trump directly debate each other in Greenville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeb Bush speaks during a campaign event in Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
John Kasich gets a kiss from a supporter at a campaign stop at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bamberg County Schools Superintendent Thelma Sojourner introduces Hillary Clinton at a forum at Denmark-Olar Elementary School in Denmark. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marco Rubio looks on during a live television interview before a campaign town hall at Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Supporters of Ted Cruz hold placards before a campaign event in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Ben Carson laughs with reporters as he pays an early visit to the site of an evening debate in Greenville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump puts his arms around and poses with waitresses during an unscheduled campaign stop at Tommy's Country Ham House in Greenville. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Marco Rubio stops for supporters to take pictures following a campaign town hall at Easley High School in Easley. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign event in Camden. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Bernie Sanders at a town hall campaign event in Charleston. REUTERS/Jim Young
Former President George W. Bush joins his brother Jeb in North Charleston. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marco Rubio steps into his SUV after getting off his charter plane in Greer. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
