Pictures | Mon Mar 14, 2016 | 8:55pm EDT

Stumping in the Sunshine State

Marco Rubio is reflected in sunglasses at a campaign stop in Largo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Donald Trump talks to supporters during a campaign rally at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Marco Rubio speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Largo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Supporters crowd around for autographs and pictures of Donald Trump after he spoke at a campaign rally at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump chooses buttons before Trump's campaign rally at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Ted Cruz is joined by former Republican presidential candidate and supporter Carly Fiorina at a Cruz town hall event at the Faith Assembly of God in Orlando. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Marco Rubio talks with diners at Tiffany's Restaurant during a campaign stop in Palm Harbor. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A man holding a Trump campaign poster stands next to Rubio supporters cheering as Marco Rubio's bus arrives at Ron's Barbecue for a campaign stop in Hudson. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Marco Rubio steps off his bus at a campaign stop in Largo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Cruz supporter Dorothy Frances-Osowski waits for the start of Ted Cruz's town hall campaign event at the Faith Assembly of God in Orlando. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Sarah Palin fires up the crowd before Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Marco Rubio rolls up a campaign sign to use a during a campaign stop in Hudson. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A woman fans herself with a "Widows for Rubio" sign as she waits for Marco Rubio at a campaign stop at Concord Coffee Shop in Lakeland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Ted Cruz talks with talk show host Sean Hannity at a town hall campain event at the Faith Assembly of God in Orlando. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump line up to enter a campaign rally by Trump at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Marco Rubio shoots a selfie with supporters in the parking lot of That Little Restaurant in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A protester is shouted down during Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
David Caulkett of Pompano Beach, Florida, holds a sign near the site of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Donald Trump walks behind former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson after receiving Carson's endorsement at a campaign event in Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Cruz supporters Michelle Yoxtheimer and Maggie Yoxtheimer from Palatka, FLorida carry homemade signs and wear flag-themed cowboy boats as they wait to see a Ted Cruz town hall campaign event in Orlando. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
