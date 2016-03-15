Stumping in the Sunshine State
Marco Rubio is reflected in sunglasses at a campaign stop in Largo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump talks to supporters during a campaign rally at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Marco Rubio speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Largo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters crowd around for autographs and pictures of Donald Trump after he spoke at a campaign rally at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A supporter of Donald Trump chooses buttons before Trump's campaign rally at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Ted Cruz is joined by former Republican presidential candidate and supporter Carly Fiorina at a Cruz town hall event at the Faith Assembly of God in Orlando. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
Marco Rubio talks with diners at Tiffany's Restaurant during a campaign stop in Palm Harbor. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holding a Trump campaign poster stands next to Rubio supporters cheering as Marco Rubio's bus arrives at Ron's Barbecue for a campaign stop in Hudson. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio steps off his bus at a campaign stop in Largo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cruz supporter Dorothy Frances-Osowski waits for the start of Ted Cruz's town hall campaign event at the Faith Assembly of God in Orlando. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
Sarah Palin fires up the crowd before Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Marco Rubio rolls up a campaign sign to use a during a campaign stop in Hudson. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman fans herself with a "Widows for Rubio" sign as she waits for Marco Rubio at a campaign stop at Concord Coffee Shop in Lakeland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ted Cruz talks with talk show host Sean Hannity at a town hall campain event at the Faith Assembly of God in Orlando. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
Supporters of Donald Trump line up to enter a campaign rally by Trump at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Marco Rubio shoots a selfie with supporters in the parking lot of That Little Restaurant in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester is shouted down during Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa. REUTERS/Mike Carlson
David Caulkett of Pompano Beach, Florida, holds a sign near the site of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Donald Trump walks behind former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson after receiving Carson's endorsement at a campaign event in Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cruz supporters Michelle Yoxtheimer and Maggie Yoxtheimer from Palatka, FLorida carry homemade signs and wear flag-themed cowboy boats as they wait to see a Ted Cruz town hall campaign event in Orlando. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
