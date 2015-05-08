Sturgeon's Scotland

Supporters of The Scottish National Party react at a counting centre in Aberdeen, Scotland, May 8, 2015. Scotland will send just three representatives of traditional British parties to the UK parliament in London and its dominant nationalists will be...more

Supporters of The Scottish National Party react at a counting centre in Aberdeen, Scotland, May 8, 2015. Scotland will send just three representatives of traditional British parties to the UK parliament in London and its dominant nationalists will be locked out of the British cabinet, arguments separatists could use to seek a new vote to leave. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close