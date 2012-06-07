Style file
Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Anna Beyger-Pasternak poses for a picture on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Melania Trump, wife of real estate magnate Donald Trump, poses as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7,...more
American socialite Paris Hilton exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. singer Nicole Scherzinger arrives for the premiere of Men in Black III in London May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at an industry screening of "Snow White and the Huntsman" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Christina Ricci (R) arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (L) leave after a thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral in central London June 5, 2012. Four days of nationwide celebrations during which millions of people have turned out to...more
Actress and designer Ashley Olsen arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Socialite Paris Hilton arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Dakota Fanning arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier more
Cast member Jennifer Lopez poses at the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Kellie Pickler speaks on stage during the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a Diamond Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012/2013 in Rio de Janeiro May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
