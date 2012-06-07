Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 7, 2012 | 12:50pm EDT

Style file

<p>Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 20
<p>Anna Beyger-Pasternak poses for a picture on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Anna Beyger-Pasternak poses for a picture on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Anna Beyger-Pasternak poses for a picture on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
3 / 20
<p>Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
<p>Melania Trump, wife of real estate magnate Donald Trump, poses as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Melania Trump, wife of real estate magnate Donald Trump, poses as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7,...more

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Melania Trump, wife of real estate magnate Donald Trump, poses as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 20
<p>American socialite Paris Hilton exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

American socialite Paris Hilton exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 07, 2012

American socialite Paris Hilton exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 20
<p>U.S. singer Nicole Scherzinger arrives for the premiere of Men in Black III in London May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

U.S. singer Nicole Scherzinger arrives for the premiere of Men in Black III in London May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. singer Nicole Scherzinger arrives for the premiere of Men in Black III in London May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
7 / 20
<p>Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at an industry screening of "Snow White and the Huntsman" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at an industry screening of "Snow White and the Huntsman" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at an industry screening of "Snow White and the Huntsman" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 20
<p>Actress Mila Kunis arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actress Mila Kunis arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Mila Kunis arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actress Christina Ricci (R) arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Christina Ricci (R) arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Christina Ricci (R) arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 20
<p>Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (L) leave after a thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral in central London June 5, 2012. Four days of nationwide celebrations during which millions of people have turned out to mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee conclude on Tuesday with a church service and carriage procession through central London. Also in the picture is Prince Edward (C). REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (L) leave after a thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral in central London June 5, 2012. Four days of nationwide celebrations during which millions of people have turned out to...more

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (L) leave after a thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral in central London June 5, 2012. Four days of nationwide celebrations during which millions of people have turned out to mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee conclude on Tuesday with a church service and carriage procession through central London. Also in the picture is Prince Edward (C). REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
11 / 20
<p>Actress and designer Ashley Olsen arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress and designer Ashley Olsen arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress and designer Ashley Olsen arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Socialite Paris Hilton arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Socialite Paris Hilton arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Socialite Paris Hilton arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 20
<p>Actress Dakota Fanning arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier more

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
15 / 20
<p>Cast member Jennifer Lopez poses at the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Jennifer Lopez poses at the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Cast member Jennifer Lopez poses at the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 20
<p>Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 20
<p>Singer Kellie Pickler speaks on stage during the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Singer Kellie Pickler speaks on stage during the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Kellie Pickler speaks on stage during the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
18 / 20
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a Diamond Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a Diamond Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a Diamond Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
19 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012/2013 in Rio de Janeiro May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012/2013 in Rio de Janeiro May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012/2013 in Rio de Janeiro May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Next Slideshows

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

Jun 06 2012
Watching Miley grow up

Watching Miley grow up

Miley Cyrus: from Hannah Montana to bride-to-be.

Jun 06 2012
Jubilee concert

Jubilee concert

A star-studded lineup serenaded Queen Elizabeth and huge crowds at a concert outside Buckingham Palace during Diamond Jubilee celebrations to mark her 60-year...

Jun 04 2012
MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie Awards

The red carpet and highlights from the show.

Jun 04 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast