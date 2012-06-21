Style file

Edition:
<p>Racegoers attend Ladies' Day, the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Cast member Jacqueline MacInnes Wood poses during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Singer Keshia Chante arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Lena Gercke, girlfriend of Germany's national soccer player Sami Khedira arrives at Lviv airport before the first Group B match of Germany against Portugal, in Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Cast member Eva Longoria arrives at a photocall for the TV series "Desperate Housewives" during the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Singer Nelly Furtado poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Cast member Keira Knightley poses at the premiere of "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" during the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, California June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Canadian actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood poses during the opening ceremony of the 52nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Cast member Penelope Cruz poses at the premiere of "To Rome with Love" during the opening night of the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, California June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>U.S actress Kimberly Matula poses during the opening ceremony of the 52nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Cast member Kim Matula poses during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and the Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Actress Katherine Heigl arrives at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring actress Shirley MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Singer Carly Rae Jepsen arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Actor Shenae Grimes of 90210 poses backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Cast member Malin Akerman poses at the premiere of "Rock of Ages" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Cast member Emma Stone arrives for a news conference to promote her new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man" in Seoul June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Choi Dae-woong </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>U.S. actress and singer Julianne Hough arrives for the European premiere of the film Rock of Ages at Leicester Square in central London June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Actress Mena Suvari arrives at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring actress Shirley MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>U.S. actress Sarah Shahi poses during a photocall for the TV series " Fairly Legal" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

<p>Racegoer Florence Claridge poses for photographs on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

