Style file

<p>Chinese actress Fan Bingbing presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

<p>Cast member Emma Stone poses at the premiere of "The Amazing Spider-Man" at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles, California June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Cast member Blake Lively arrives at the premiere of the film "Savages" in Los Angeles June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

<p>Actress Melissa Claire Egan arrives at the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Actress Chrishell Stause arrives at the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Cast member Danielle Campbell arrives for the New York premiere of "Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection" in New York June 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives back on Centre Court for the men's quarter-final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. warms up before her women's singles tennis match against Barbora Zahlavova Strycova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Actress Mary-Louise Parker arrives at the premiere of the film "Savages" in Los Angeles June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actress Noureen DeWulf arrives at the Hollywood FX Summer Comedies Party in Los Angeles, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Nicki Minaj, winner of best female hip hop award, poses backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

