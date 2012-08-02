Style file

Edition:
<p>Australian actress Melissa George, star of the new series "Hunted" speaks during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>U.S. actress Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>French actress Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European Premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>Cast member Marion Cotillard attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>Cast member Jessica Biel poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>Actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>U.S. actress Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK Creative Industries reception at the Royal Academy of Arts in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/POOL </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>U.S. singer Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

<p>Actress Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while promoting the film "The Babymakers" in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, August 02, 2012

