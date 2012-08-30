Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 30, 2012 | 4:10pm EDT

Style file

<p>Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers during the launch of her "Rosie for Autograph" range of lingerie at a Marks &amp; Spencer store in London August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers during the launch of her "Rosie for Autograph" range of lingerie at a Marks & Spencer store in London August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers during the launch of her "Rosie for Autograph" range of lingerie at a Marks & Spencer store in London August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
1 / 20
<p>Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, looks on in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, looks on in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, looks on in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
2 / 20
<p>Member of the "Orizzonti" jury, Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki, poses during a photocall at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Member of the "Orizzonti" jury, Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki, poses during a photocall at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Member of the "Orizzonti" jury, Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki, poses during a photocall at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
3 / 20
<p>Cast member Jessica Biel poses for pictures on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Cast member Jessica Biel poses for pictures on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Cast member Jessica Biel poses for pictures on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
4 / 20
<p>German actress Franziska Petri poses during the red carpet for the movie "Izmena (Betrayal)" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

German actress Franziska Petri poses during the red carpet for the movie "Izmena (Betrayal)" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, August 30, 2012

German actress Franziska Petri poses during the red carpet for the movie "Izmena (Betrayal)" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
5 / 20
<p>Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 20
<p>U.S. actress Kate Hudson poses during a photocall for the movie The Reluctant Fundamentalist at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

U.S. actress Kate Hudson poses during a photocall for the movie The Reluctant Fundamentalist at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, August 30, 2012

U.S. actress Kate Hudson poses during a photocall for the movie The Reluctant Fundamentalist at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
7 / 20
<p>Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses on the red carpet before the Germany premiere of the movie "Total Recall" in Berlin, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
8 / 20
<p>Cast member Jordin Sparks arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. Whitney Houston also stars in the new film. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Cast member Jordin Sparks arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. Whitney Houston also stars in the new film. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Cast member Jordin Sparks arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. Whitney Houston also stars in the new film. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
10 / 20
<p>Cast member Ashley Greene poses at a special screening of "The Apparition" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Ashley Greene poses at a special screening of "The Apparition" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Cast member Ashley Greene poses at a special screening of "The Apparition" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 20
<p>Cast member Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Cast member Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "The Odd Life of Timothy Green" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 20
<p>Cast member Charisma Carpenter poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Charisma Carpenter poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Cast member Charisma Carpenter poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 20
<p>Cast member Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Cast member Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Cast member Tika Sumpter poses as she arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" also starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
14 / 20
<p>Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) annual luncheon to announce financial grants to film schools and non-profit organizations at the Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) annual luncheon to announce financial grants to film schools and non-profit organizations at the Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2012....more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) annual luncheon to announce financial grants to film schools and non-profit organizations at the Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>Actress and singer Christina Milian arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress and singer Christina Milian arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Actress and singer Christina Milian arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
16 / 20
<p>Actress Garcelle Beauvais arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Garcelle Beauvais arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Actress Garcelle Beauvais arrives at the premiere of "Sparkle" starring Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 20
<p>Actress Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Actress Sofia Vergara, star of "Modern Family" arrives as a guest at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Performers Peer Group cocktail reception for 64th Primetime Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
18 / 20
<p>Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
19 / 20
<p>Cast member Nikolette Noel poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Nikolette Noel poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Cast member Nikolette Noel poses at the premiere of "The Expendables 2" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Highest-paid celebrities

Highest-paid celebrities

Next Slideshows

Highest-paid celebrities

Highest-paid celebrities

Forbes releases their list of the 20 highest-paid celebrities.

Aug 28 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

Aug 23 2012
Famous Canadians

Famous Canadians

Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jim Carrey and Rachel McAdams and among a plethora of famous Canadian entertainers.

Aug 23 2012
Celebrity style: Taylor Swift

Celebrity style: Taylor Swift

A look at the fashion and style of singer Taylor Swift, who is denying reports she crashed Kyle Kennedy's wedding.

Aug 23 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast