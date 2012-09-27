Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 27, 2012 | 6:05pm EDT

Style file

<p>Actress Mercedes Cabral poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Thy Womb" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actress Mercedes Cabral poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Thy Womb" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Actress Mercedes Cabral poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Thy Womb" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
1 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

A model presents a creation from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A model presents a creation from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
2 / 20
<p>Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 20
<p>Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
5 / 20
<p>Actress and co-host Eva Longoria arrives at the National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Pasadena, California, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress and co-host Eva Longoria arrives at the National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Pasadena, California, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Actress and co-host Eva Longoria arrives at the National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Pasadena, California, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 20
<p>Actress Lovi Poe poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Thy Womb" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actress Lovi Poe poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Thy Womb" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Actress Lovi Poe poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Thy Womb" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
7 / 20
<p>Actress Halle Berry arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Actress Halle Berry arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Actress Halle Berry arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
8 / 20
<p>Models wait for their turn on the catwalk during a fashion show organised to display local talent in Budapest June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

Models wait for their turn on the catwalk during a fashion show organised to display local talent in Budapest June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Models wait for their turn on the catwalk during a fashion show organised to display local talent in Budapest June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
9 / 20
<p>Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 20
<p>Cast member Selena Gomez poses during the photocall of the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Cast member Selena Gomez poses during the photocall of the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Cast member Selena Gomez poses during the photocall of the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
11 / 20
<p>Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 20
<p>Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York September 20, 2012. This year's event celebrated fashion designer Valentino Garavani. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York September 20, 2012. This year's event celebrated fashion designer Valentino Garavani. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives for the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York September 20, 2012. This year's event celebrated fashion designer Valentino Garavani. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 20
<p>Actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the gala presentation of "Twice Born" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the gala presentation of "Twice Born" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the gala presentation of "Twice Born" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
14 / 20
<p>British Olympic cycling champion Victoria Pendleton arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

British Olympic cycling champion Victoria Pendleton arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 27, 2012

British Olympic cycling champion Victoria Pendleton arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
15 / 20
<p>Actress Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actress Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Actress Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
16 / 20
<p>Argentinian director Jazmin Lopez poses during the photocall of the movie "Leones" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Argentinian director Jazmin Lopez poses during the photocall of the movie "Leones" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Argentinian director Jazmin Lopez poses during the photocall of the movie "Leones" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
17 / 20
<p>Vanessa Hudgens poses for the photocall of the movie "Spring breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Vanessa Hudgens poses for the photocall of the movie "Spring breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Vanessa Hudgens poses for the photocall of the movie "Spring breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
18 / 20
<p>Model Karolina Kurkova arrives for the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Model Karolina Kurkova arrives for the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Model Karolina Kurkova arrives for the 2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
19 / 20
<p>Actress Julianne Moore holds the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Game Change" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Julianne Moore holds the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Game Change" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Actress Julianne Moore holds the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for "Game Change" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Profile: Katy Perry

Profile: Katy Perry

Next Slideshows

Profile: Katy Perry

Profile: Katy Perry

Katy Perry is named Billboard's Woman of the Year.

Sep 25 2012
Obama on TV

Obama on TV

The President making the television rounds.

Sep 24 2012
iHeartRadio Music Festival

iHeartRadio Music Festival

Highlights from the two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Sep 24 2012
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Sep 24 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast