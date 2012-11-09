Style file
Cameron Diaz arrives for the world premiere of the film "Gambit" at Leicester Square in London November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood screening of her movie "On The Road" during AFI FEST in Los Angeles, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Lady Gaga talks with a boy during a visit to Cantagalo Slum in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Beyonce and Jay-Z watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter of their game in New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Nicki Minaj poses for photographs during a cosmetics promotional launch at a department store in London October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Halle Berry poses on the red carpet for the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" in Berlin November 5, 2012. The movie opens in German cinemas on November 15. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
CeCe Frey poses at the party for television series "The X Factor" finalists in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Evan Rachel Wood poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kerry Washington poses at the premiere of "The Details" at the ArcLight theatre in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2012. The movie opens limitedly in the U.S. on November 2. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Doona Bae poses on the red carpet for the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" in Berlin November 5, 2012. The movie opens in German cinemas on November 15. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception in aid of the University of St. Andrews 600th anniversary appeal at Middle Temple Inn in London November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool
Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Berenice Marlohe poses for photographers during a photocall for the film "Skyfall" in Paris October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Cameron Diaz poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art 2012 Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tracy Morgan speaks during the taping of the Spike TV special tribute "ddie Murphy: One Night Only at the Saban theatre in Beverly Hills, California November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Daniel Craig and actress Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Amber Heard poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art 2012 Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelly Reilly poses at the premiere of "Flight" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Susan Sarandon, one of the stars of the new film "Cloud Atlas" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian arrive for the launch of their clothing line Kardashian Kollection, for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A model presents creation by Indonesian designer Sabastian Gunawan for 2013 collection during Jakarta Fashion Week November 3, 2012. Picture taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
