Suarez banned for bite
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was at the center of another biting storm after appearing to sink his teeth into the shoulder of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the teams' decisive World Cup Group D game at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014....more
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, June 24, 2014. Suarez and Chiellini clashed in a challenge in the Italian penalty area 10 minutes from the end of the match, and the furious Italian pulled...more
Uruguay's Luis Suarez (R) reacts after clashing with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini June 24, 2014. The Italians were still complaining about the incident when Uruguay captain Diego Godin scored with an 81st-minute header to secure a 1-0 win that sent them...more
Uruguay's Luis Suarez holds his teeth June 24, 2014. "It was ridiculous not to send Suarez off," Giorgio Chiellini told Rai TV. "It is clear, clear-cut and then there was the obvious dive afterwards because he knew very well that he did something...more
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after clashing with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini June 24, 2014. Suarez was banned for 10 games last year after biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in a Premier League game and in 2010 he was suspended for seven games for...more
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, as Uruguay's Gaston Ramirez approaches June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Uruguay's Luis Suarez holds his teeth while sitting on the ground as teammate Diego Godin helps him up June 24, 2014. Four years ago, Suarez missed Uruguay's World Cup semi-final against the Netherlands after being sent for a handball on the line...more
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini complains to referee Marco Rodriguez of Mexico June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini complains to referee Marco Rodriguez of Mexico June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
