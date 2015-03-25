An Afghan security force inspects the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. The suicide bomber had been travelling in a vehicle packed with explosives and it was not immediately clear what the target of the attack had been....more

An Afghan security force inspects the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. The suicide bomber had been travelling in a vehicle packed with explosives and it was not immediately clear what the target of the attack had been. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

