Pictures | Tue Apr 19, 2016 | 8:31am EDT

Suicide attack in Kabul

Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Breakfast is seen in a tea shop after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building nearby, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces carry an injured man after an attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A forensic expert inspects through a window of a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan quick reaction forces arrive at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Afghan security force stands on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces transfer injured security personnel into an ambulance after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Afghan man arrives for treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Residents walk past damaged shops after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces climb up on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan policemen walk after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces stand next to damaged vehicles after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An injured member of security forces (L) leaves the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan shopkeepers look at the broken windows of their shop after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces transport injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces take position at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Security forces members keep watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A forensic expert inspects outside a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
