Suicide blast in Istanbul tourist area
Police forensic officers attend the scene after an explosion in front of the German Fountain in Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. A suicide bomber thought to have crossed recently from Syria killed at least 10 people, most of...more
Police secure the area after an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. There was a high probability Islamic State militants were behind the blast near the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, major tourist sites in the center of one of the...more
Police secure the area after an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. Several bodies lay on the ground in the Sultanahmet square in the immediate aftermath of the blast. A police officer and witness at the scene also reported seeing...more
Police forensic officers attend the scene after an explosion near the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A police helicopter flies over the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque, following an explosion nearby, in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A local municipality vehicle cleans the streets at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A deserted square is pictured in front of the New Mosque, following an explosion in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Cleaners arrive at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A food vendor stands in a deserted square in front of the New Mosque, following an explosion in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police officers secure the area after an explosion near the Sultanahmet mosque in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police secure the area after an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police forensic experts work on the scene of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Emergency services attend the scene after an explosion near the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police forensic experts work on the scene of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A police forensic expert works on the scene of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Next Slideshows
Ending the siege of Madaya
The Free Syrian Army battles to break the siege in Madaya, where thousands are reported to have died of starvation.
Anti-migrant protests in Germany
Anti-migrant protesters take to the streets after police release details of sexual assaults on women by gangs of young migrant men.
Inside El Chapo's safe house
Where the world's most-wanted drug boss was captured.
Militia standoff in Oregon
A group of self-styled militiamen take over a U.S. federal facility.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.