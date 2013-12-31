Edition:
Suicide blasts in Russia

<p>A woman reacts while standing near flowers placed at the site of an explosion on a trolley bus in Volgograd, December 31, 2013. Two more people wounded by suicide bombings in the Russian city of Volgograd have died, increasing the death toll in the attacks to 33, Interfax news agency reported, citing the country's emergencies ministry. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>Members of the Honor Guard walk near the Motherland Calls statue in Volgograd, December 31, 2013. Police detained dozens of people in sweeps through Volgograd after two deadly attacks in less than 24 hours that raised security fears ahead of the Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>A relative mourns during a funeral of a victim of an explosion in Volgograd, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Pallbearers carry the coffin during a funeral of a victim of an explosion in Volgograd, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Relatives gather around the coffin of a victim of an explosion at a funeral in Volgograd, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Soldiers walk near the Motherland Calls statue in Volgograd, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>A woman places flowers at the site of an explosion on a trolley bus in Volgograd, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>A bus, destroyed in an earlier explosion, is towed away in Volgograd, December 30, 2013. A bomb ripped apart a bus in Volgograd, killing at least 14 people in the second deadly attack blamed on suicide bombers in the southern Russian city in 24 hours and raising fears of Islamist attacks on the Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>Investigators work at the site of a blast on a trolley bus in Volgograd, December 30, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>Police stand guard at the site of a blast on a trolley bus in Volgograd, December 30, 2013. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered law enforcement agencies to increase security in the southern city of Volgograd and nationwide after two deadly bombings in Volgograd, the Kremlin said. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>Members of the emergency services work at the site of a bomb blast on a trolley bus in Volgograd, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>Members of the emergency services work at the site of a blast on a trolley bus in Volgograd, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>Members of the emergency services work at the site of a bomb blast on a trolley bus in Volgograd, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>Members of the emergency services work at the site of a bomb blast on a trolley bus in Volgograd, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>Russian police detain a participant in a rally against acts of terrorism in Volgograd, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>Russian police detain a participant in a rally against acts of terrorism in Volgograd, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>Investigators work at the site of an explosion at the entrance of a train station in Volgograd, December 29, 2013. A female suicide bomber blew herself up in the entrance hall of a Russian train station, killing at least 14 people. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>Investigators work near the body of a victim after an explosion outside a train station in Volgograd, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>Investigators work at the site of an explosion at the entrance of a train station in Volgograd, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

<p>The main entrance of the train station where a bomber detonated explosives is pictured in Volgograd, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov</p>

