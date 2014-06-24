Suicide bomber hits Beirut
Lebanese army soldiers secure a site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut June 23, 2014. A suicide bomber blew up his car in southern Beirut near an army checkpoint, killing himself and wounding several people...more
A woman looks at damage at a site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. Security forces have been on high alert since a suicide bomber killed one person and wounded 37 in another incident near the Syrian border in an attack that narrowly missed...more
A forensic inspector and Lebanese army soldiers work at a site of explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A woman stands on a balcony as she removes shattered glass beside bloodstains on the wall of a building at a site of an explosion in Beirut, early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man cleans his balcony of shattered glass at a site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A Lebanese army soldier gathers the remains of a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an explosion in Beirut June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A woman talks on the phone inside her damaged house at the site of an explosion in Beirut early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forensic inspectors inspect examine the remains of a car as Lebanese army soldiers secure the explosion site in Beirut, early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A forensic inspector takes pictures as Lebanese army soldiers secure the explosion site in Beirut, early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A forensic inspector works at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A forensic inspector works at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A general view shows the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Lebanese soldiers, policemen and civilians gather around the wreckage of a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
