Pictures | Tue Jun 24, 2014 | 8:30am EDT

Suicide bomber hits Beirut

Lebanese army soldiers secure a site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut June 23, 2014. A suicide bomber blew up his car in southern Beirut near an army checkpoint, killing himself and wounding several people watching the soccer World Cup in a nearby cafe. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A woman looks at damage at a site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. Security forces have been on high alert since a suicide bomber killed one person and wounded 37 in another incident near the Syrian border in an attack that narrowly missed Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security department. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A forensic inspector and Lebanese army soldiers work at a site of explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A woman stands on a balcony as she removes shattered glass beside bloodstains on the wall of a building at a site of an explosion in Beirut, early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A man cleans his balcony of shattered glass at a site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A Lebanese army soldier gathers the remains of a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an explosion in Beirut June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A woman talks on the phone inside her damaged house at the site of an explosion in Beirut early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Forensic inspectors inspect examine the remains of a car as Lebanese army soldiers secure the explosion site in Beirut, early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A forensic inspector takes pictures as Lebanese army soldiers secure the explosion site in Beirut, early June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A forensic inspector works at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A forensic inspector works at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A general view shows the site of an explosion in Beirut June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Lebanese soldiers, policemen and civilians gather around the wreckage of a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
