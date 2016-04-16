Edition:
Suicide crisis in Attawapiskat

People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Over the past weekend alone, 11 members of the Attawapiskat First Nation community in northern Ontario tried to kill themselves, prompting the chief to declare a state of emergency. Separately, a second group was hospitalized on Monday after suicide attempts. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Boys play on a trampoline in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. The incident shocked the country, even though it is used to tragedies involving its 1.4 million aboriginals, who largely live in poverty, have a lower life expectancy than other Canadians and are more often victims of violent crime. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Suggestions written by local youth on how to improve their community are seen on a sheet of paper at a community gym in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. The reasons for the attempted suicides are varied, but local leaders point to an underlying despondency and pessimism among their people as well as an increasing number of prescription drug overdoses. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A dog rests on a dog house in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. In Attawapiskat, 28 people attempted suicide in March, some of them adults, health officials said. Children as young as 11 were among those who tried to kill themselves during the past few days and police began 24-hour patrols in response to the crisis. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Health Minister Jane Philpott said the suicide rates among aboriginal youth were at least 10 times higher than for the general population of young people. Aboriginals make up about 4 percent of Canada's population. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Girls play on a street in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. Living in isolated communities with chronic unemployment and crowded housing, some young aboriginals lack clean water but have easy Internet access, giving them a glimpse of affluence in the rest of Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
An empty vodka bottle is pictured on the ground in front of the Vezina Secondary School in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Attawapiskat, 965 km (600 miles) north of Ottawa on James Bay, is only accessible by plane or winter ice road. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Girls ride in the back of a pickup truck in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. Attawapiskat, which has 2,000 people and is near a diamond mine, has declared five states of emergency since 2006. It previously sounded the alarm over flooding and raw sewage issues, poor drinking water and a housing crisis. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Children play in a playground in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Declaring a state of emergency is a symbolic move and does not legally oblige Ottawa to take action, said a government spokeswoman. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People dance during a community feast in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
The remains of a minivan is pictured in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Girls walk on a street in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
