Suicide crisis in Attawapiskat
People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Over the past weekend alone, 11 members of the Attawapiskat First Nation community in northern Ontario tried to kill...more
Boys play on a trampoline in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. The incident shocked the country, even though it is used to tragedies involving its 1.4 million aboriginals, who largely live in poverty, have a...more
Suggestions written by local youth on how to improve their community are seen on a sheet of paper at a community gym in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. The reasons for the attempted suicides are varied, but...more
A dog rests on a dog house in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. In Attawapiskat, 28 people attempted suicide in March, some of them adults, health officials said. Children as young as 11 were among those who...more
People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Health Minister Jane Philpott said the suicide rates among aboriginal youth were at least 10 times higher than for the...more
Girls play on a street in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. Living in isolated communities with chronic unemployment and crowded housing, some young aboriginals lack clean water but have easy Internet access,...more
An empty vodka bottle is pictured on the ground in front of the Vezina Secondary School in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Attawapiskat, 965 km (600 miles) north of Ottawa on James Bay, is only accessible by...more
Girls ride in the back of a pickup truck in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. Attawapiskat, which has 2,000 people and is near a diamond mine, has declared five states of emergency since 2006. It previously...more
Children play in a playground in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Declaring a state of emergency is a symbolic move and does not legally oblige Ottawa to take action, said a government spokeswoman....more
People dance during a community feast in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The remains of a minivan is pictured in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Girls walk on a street in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
