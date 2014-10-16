Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 16, 2014 | 7:10pm EDT

Suicide drama in Times Square

A man threatening suicide sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. He was later persuaded and guided off the ledge safely by police. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man threatening suicide sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. He was later persuaded and guided off the ledge safely by police. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A man threatening suicide sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. He was later persuaded and guided off the ledge safely by police. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 12
A man threatening suicide sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man threatening suicide sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A man threatening suicide sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 12
Commuters watch behind police lines after a street in Times Square was closed off due to a man was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. Forty-second street between seventh and eight avenue was shut down for over one hour before police assisted the man off the roof top edge. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Commuters watch behind police lines after a street in Times Square was closed off due to a man was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. Forty-second street between seventh and eight avenue was shut...more

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Commuters watch behind police lines after a street in Times Square was closed off due to a man was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. Forty-second street between seventh and eight avenue was shut down for over one hour before police assisted the man off the roof top edge. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 12
A man threatening suicide speaks with New York City police officers as he sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man threatening suicide speaks with New York City police officers as he sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A man threatening suicide speaks with New York City police officers as he sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 12
A policeman walks on an inflatable bag after it was deployed under a man threatening to jump from a roof-top building in Times Square, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A policeman walks on an inflatable bag after it was deployed under a man threatening to jump from a roof-top building in Times Square, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A policeman walks on an inflatable bag after it was deployed under a man threatening to jump from a roof-top building in Times Square, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 12
New York City police officers surround a man who was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Times Square, New York on October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New York City police officers surround a man who was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Times Square, New York on October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 16, 2014
New York City police officers surround a man who was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Times Square, New York on October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 12
An ambulance drives past commuters along 42nd street in Times Square near the scene of a man who was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An ambulance drives past commuters along 42nd street in Times Square near the scene of a man who was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 16, 2014
An ambulance drives past commuters along 42nd street in Times Square near the scene of a man who was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 12
Commuters stand behind police lines after 42nd street in Times Square was closed due to a man threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Commuters stand behind police lines after 42nd street in Times Square was closed due to a man threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Commuters stand behind police lines after 42nd street in Times Square was closed due to a man threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 12
A man threatening suicide is guided off the ledge by New York City police officers in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man threatening suicide is guided off the ledge by New York City police officers in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A man threatening suicide is guided off the ledge by New York City police officers in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 12
A man who threatened suicide is arrested by New York City police officers after he sat on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man who threatened suicide is arrested by New York City police officers after he sat on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A man who threatened suicide is arrested by New York City police officers after he sat on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 12
Police assist a man, who was threatening to jump off the roof of a building, in Times Square, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police assist a man, who was threatening to jump off the roof of a building, in Times Square, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Police assist a man, who was threatening to jump off the roof of a building, in Times Square, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 12
Firefighters prepare to assist along 42nd street in Times Square a man was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters prepare to assist along 42nd street in Times Square a man was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Firefighters prepare to assist along 42nd street in Times Square a man was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Next Slideshows

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Oct 16 2014
Apple live event

Apple live event

Apple unveils new models for iMac and iPad.

Oct 16 2014
In the Ebola hot zone

In the Ebola hot zone

In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.

Oct 16 2014
Windows on Ebola

Windows on Ebola

Isolated patients and staff seen through the hospital windows in Spain where a nurse is being treated with Ebola.

Oct 15 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast