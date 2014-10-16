Suicide drama in Times Square

Commuters watch behind police lines after a street in Times Square was closed off due to a man was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. Forty-second street between seventh and eight avenue was shut...more

Commuters watch behind police lines after a street in Times Square was closed off due to a man was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. Forty-second street between seventh and eight avenue was shut down for over one hour before police assisted the man off the roof top edge. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

