Suicide drama in Times Square
A man threatening suicide sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. He was later persuaded and guided off the ledge safely by police. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man threatening suicide sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Commuters watch behind police lines after a street in Times Square was closed off due to a man was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. Forty-second street between seventh and eight avenue was shut...more
A man threatening suicide speaks with New York City police officers as he sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A policeman walks on an inflatable bag after it was deployed under a man threatening to jump from a roof-top building in Times Square, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New York City police officers surround a man who was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Times Square, New York on October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An ambulance drives past commuters along 42nd street in Times Square near the scene of a man who was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Commuters stand behind police lines after 42nd street in Times Square was closed due to a man threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man threatening suicide is guided off the ledge by New York City police officers in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man who threatened suicide is arrested by New York City police officers after he sat on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police assist a man, who was threatening to jump off the roof of a building, in Times Square, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Firefighters prepare to assist along 42nd street in Times Square a man was threatening to jump from the roof of a building in Midtown, New York October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
