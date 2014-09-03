Summer in the city
A family cools off in the late day heat at a fountain outside the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman takes in the sun just before sunset at the southern tip of Manhattan in New York's Battery Park, September 2, 2014. The temperature hit 92 degrees Fahrenheit in Central Park today for the first time in 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man rides a personal watercraft past the Statue of Liberty along the southern tip of Manhattan in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People walk along the water on the southern tip of Manhattan in New York's Battery Park, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman wears an umbrella hat to shield herself from the sun while walking the grounds at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Costumes for sale are displayed before the West Indian Day Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man is silhouetted against a fountain, outside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People rest in the shade at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch a match at one of the side courts at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
