Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2013 | 2:10pm EDT

Summer solstice

<p>A reveller, wearing a traditional native American headdress, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a centre of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A reveller, wearing a traditional native American headdress, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer...more

Friday, June 21, 2013

A reveller, wearing a traditional native American headdress, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a centre of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 20
<p>Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, June 21, 2013

Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 20
<p>Revellers kiss as they celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Revellers kiss as they celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, June 21, 2013

Revellers kiss as they celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 20
<p>A reveller gestures as he celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A reveller gestures as he celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, June 21, 2013

A reveller gestures as he celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
4 / 20
<p>Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, June 21, 2013

Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 20
<p>Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Friday, June 21, 2013

Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
6 / 20
<p>Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at the Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at the Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Friday, June 21, 2013

Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at the Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
7 / 20
<p>A reveller, with a blanket wrapped around herself, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A reveller, with a blanket wrapped around herself, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, June 21, 2013

A reveller, with a blanket wrapped around herself, celebrates the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 20
<p>A reveller uses her iPad to take a portrait of her friend as they celebrate the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A reveller uses her iPad to take a portrait of her friend as they celebrate the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, June 21, 2013

A reveller uses her iPad to take a portrait of her friend as they celebrate the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 20
<p>A reveller celebrates the summer solstice by placing her hands on one of the stones at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A reveller celebrates the summer solstice by placing her hands on one of the stones at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, June 21, 2013

A reveller celebrates the summer solstice by placing her hands on one of the stones at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 20
<p>Revellers hold hands as they listen to incantations on their headphones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Revellers hold hands as they listen to incantations on their headphones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, June 21, 2013

Revellers hold hands as they listen to incantations on their headphones during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 20
<p>Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Friday, June 21, 2013

Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
12 / 20
<p>Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Friday, June 21, 2013

Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
13 / 20
<p>A long exposure picture of the Kokino megalithic observatory is seen during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

A long exposure picture of the Kokino megalithic observatory is seen during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Friday, June 21, 2013

A long exposure picture of the Kokino megalithic observatory is seen during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
14 / 20
<p>Photographer take photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

Photographer take photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Friday, June 21, 2013

Photographer take photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
15 / 20
<p>A girl takes photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during the summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

A girl takes photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during the summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Friday, June 21, 2013

A girl takes photos of the Kokino megalithic observatory during the summer solstice celebration in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
16 / 20
<p>Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of the Kokino megalithic observatory in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of the Kokino megalithic observatory in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Friday, June 21, 2013

Macedonians celebrate the summer solstice at the marker of the Kokino megalithic observatory in Kumanovo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
17 / 20
<p>People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New...more

Friday, June 21, 2013

People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
<p>People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, June 21, 2013

People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
<p>Traffic is pictured between groups of people taking part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Traffic is pictured between groups of people taking part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, June 21, 2013

Traffic is pictured between groups of people taking part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hats of the Royal Ascot

Hats of the Royal Ascot

Next Slideshows

Hats of the Royal Ascot

Hats of the Royal Ascot

The Royal Ascot races are a highlight of London's social calendar.

Jun 21 2013
Life's a beach

Life's a beach

As the Northern Hemisphere welcomes summer, a look at seaside activities around the globe.

Jun 20 2013
World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day

The UN observes June 20 as World Refugee Day, raising awareness about the plight of refugees worldwide.

Jun 20 2013
Getting to school

Getting to school

Nothing will stop these students from getting to class.

Jun 19 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast