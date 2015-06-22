Summer solstice
People enjoy a sunny afternoon during the solstice day at Governors Island in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere -...more
People jump over the campfire as they take part in the Ivan Kupala festival near the village of Ozertso, on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, June 20, 2015. The traditional festival celebrates the summer solstice with overnight festivities such as...more
People take part in the Ivan Kupala festival near the village of Ozertso, on the outskirts of Minsk June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
People take part in a group yoga practice marking the summer solstice and International Yoga Day, at the Tel Aviv port on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, Israel June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman carries some drinks while she enjoys a sunny afternoon during the solstice day at Governors Island in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Customers drink over dog meat dishes as they have a gathering to eat dog meat and lychees for celebrating the upcoming local dog meat festival at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host...more
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration on International Yoga Day in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Revelers await sunrise as they celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
