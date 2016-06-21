Summer solstice
People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveller celebrates as the sun sets on the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveler celebrates the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
A mother and child celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revellers celebrate the longest day of the year at under a 'strawberry' moon at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A reveller celebrates the longest day of the year at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Next Slideshows
Coney Island mermaids
The annual Coney Island parade seeks to bring mythology to life.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting.
Floating Pier art
A huge yellow installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev criss-crosses Lake Iseo in northern Italy.
Atop Europe's tallest sand dune
People walk along the Dune of Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe, near Bordeaux, France.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.