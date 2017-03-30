Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship in preparation of transport during its salvage operations. News1/via REUTERS
Family members of victims onboard the sunken ferry Sewol look on during a memorial ceremony at the sea off Jindo, South Korea. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations. Yonhap via REUTERS
People release yellow balloons dedicated to the victims onboard the sunken ferry Sewol during an event at a port in Jindo. Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship in preparation of transport during its salvage operations. News1/via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship in preparation of transport during its salvage operations. News1/via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations. Yonhap via REUTERS
Family members of victims onboard the sunken ferry Sewol cry as they look on during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is moved toward semi-submersible ship (not pictured) during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol prepares to move onto semisubmersible ship (not pictured) during its salvage operations. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
A family member of a missing passenger reacts as she watches the salvage operation. Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A family member of a missing passenger cries. News1 via REUTERS
Oil leaked from the sunken ferry Sewol is seen. Yonhap via REUTERS
Family members of missing passengers react as they speak at a news conference. Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol during its salvage operation. Yonhap via REUTERS
Family members of missing passengers cry as they meet with Kim Young-suk, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, during the salvage operation. Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised. Yonhap via REUTERS
A family member of a missing passenger cries. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol during its salvage operation. Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised. West Regional Headquarters Korea Coast Guard/Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS
