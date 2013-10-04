Edition:
Sunny Siberia

<p>Women smear each other with mineral-rich blue mud on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Women smear each other with mineral-rich blue mud on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 18, 2013.

Women smear each other with mineral-rich blue mud on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 18, 2013.

<p>A tourist climbs up to reach the top of the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby national nature reserve in the Siberian Taiga area outside the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A tourist climbs up to reach the top of the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby national nature reserve in the Siberian Taiga area outside the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 2, 2013.

A tourist climbs up to reach the top of the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby national nature reserve in the Siberian Taiga area outside the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 2, 2013.

<p>Natalia Korenkova participates in a competition to roll a 180 kg (397 lbs) lorry tyre along a 20 metres (66 feet) course during the "Strongest Women of Russia 2013" tournament in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Natalia Korenkova participates in a competition to roll a 180 kg (397 lbs) lorry tyre along a 20 metres (66 feet) course during the "Strongest Women of Russia 2013" tournament in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 10, 2013.

Natalia Korenkova participates in a competition to roll a 180 kg (397 lbs) lorry tyre along a 20 metres (66 feet) course during the "Strongest Women of Russia 2013" tournament in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 10, 2013.

<p>A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013.

A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013.

<p>Members of an amateur local folk music company perform during celebrations in Ust-Kem village, on the bank of the Yenisei river, about 350 km (217 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Members of an amateur local folk music company perform during celebrations in Ust-Kem village, on the bank of the Yenisei river, about 350 km (217 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 15, 2013.

Members of an amateur local folk music company perform during celebrations in Ust-Kem village, on the bank of the Yenisei river, about 350 km (217 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 15, 2013.

<p>A man rope jumps from a 44-metre high (144-feet high) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man rope jumps from a 44-metre high (144-feet high) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk September 29, 2013.

A man rope jumps from a 44-metre high (144-feet high) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk September 29, 2013.

<p>Inmates sit on a sofa and armchairs while having a meal during a work break on an agrarian field of a penal colony settlement, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Inmates sit on a sofa and armchairs while having a meal during a work break on an agrarian field of a penal colony settlement, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 6, 2013.

Inmates sit on a sofa and armchairs while having a meal during a work break on an agrarian field of a penal colony settlement, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 6, 2013.

<p>Geese are seen at a farm located on the bank of the Oya river in the village of Kozlovo, some 475 km (295 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Geese are seen at a farm located on the bank of the Oya river in the village of Kozlovo, some 475 km (295 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 22, 2013.

Geese are seen at a farm located on the bank of the Oya river in the village of Kozlovo, some 475 km (295 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 22, 2013.

<p>A driver (L) pumps milk into a storage tank on his automobile, on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Pogodayevo, some 380 km (236 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A driver (L) pumps milk into a storage tank on his automobile, on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Pogodayevo, some 380 km (236 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013.

A driver (L) pumps milk into a storage tank on his automobile, on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Pogodayevo, some 380 km (236 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013.

<p>Members of the "Angaryata" children folk dance group from the town of Kodinsk, rehearse the Huzul national dance on the banks of the Yenisei River, before performing at the 21st interregional "Festival by the Marvellous Mountains" for children in Divnogorsk, near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Members of the "Angaryata" children folk dance group from the town of Kodinsk, rehearse the Huzul national dance on the banks of the Yenisei River, before performing at the 21st interregional "Festival by the Marvellous Mountains" for children in Divnogorsk, near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 8, 2013.

Members of the "Angaryata" children folk dance group from the town of Kodinsk, rehearse the Huzul national dance on the banks of the Yenisei River, before performing at the 21st interregional "Festival by the Marvellous Mountains" for children in Divnogorsk, near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 8, 2013.

<p>A yacht sails along the Biryusa Gulf of the Yenisei River in the Siberian taiga area, some 65 km (40 miles) south of Krasnoyarsk, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A yacht sails along the Biryusa Gulf of the Yenisei River in the Siberian taiga area, some 65 km (40 miles) south of Krasnoyarsk, September 17, 2013.

A yacht sails along the Biryusa Gulf of the Yenisei River in the Siberian taiga area, some 65 km (40 miles) south of Krasnoyarsk, September 17, 2013.

<p>Russian artist Vasily Slonov drives his "LaptiMobil", a car in the form of traditional Russian bast shoes called "Lapti", at the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Russian artist Vasily Slonov drives his "LaptiMobil", a car in the form of traditional Russian bast shoes called "Lapti", at the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013.

Russian artist Vasily Slonov drives his "LaptiMobil", a car in the form of traditional Russian bast shoes called "Lapti", at the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013.

<p>Dmitry Subbotin, a member of a Christian Orthodox community of old believers, operates his self-made traditional flat-bottomed wooden boat on the Kiya river, a confluent of the Yenisei river, near Makarovo village, about 450 km (280 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Dmitry Subbotin, a member of a Christian Orthodox community of old believers, operates his self-made traditional flat-bottomed wooden boat on the Kiya river, a confluent of the Yenisei river, near Makarovo village, about 450 km (280 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 14, 2013.

Dmitry Subbotin, a member of a Christian Orthodox community of old believers, operates his self-made traditional flat-bottomed wooden boat on the Kiya river, a confluent of the Yenisei river, near Makarovo village, about 450 km (280 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 14, 2013.

<p>A woman sunbathes on a wild natural island in the middle of the Angara River, a confluent of the Yenisei river, about 290 km (180 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A woman sunbathes on a wild natural island in the middle of the Angara River, a confluent of the Yenisei river, about 290 km (180 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013.

A woman sunbathes on a wild natural island in the middle of the Angara River, a confluent of the Yenisei river, about 290 km (180 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 16, 2013.

<p>Sergei Bobkov, 56, arranges sculptures of Asian marmots made of Siberian cedar wood shavings in the village of Kozhany, 207 km (129 miles) southwest of Krasnoyarsk, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Sergei Bobkov, 56, arranges sculptures of Asian marmots made of Siberian cedar wood shavings in the village of Kozhany, 207 km (129 miles) southwest of Krasnoyarsk, September 11, 2013.

Sergei Bobkov, 56, arranges sculptures of Asian marmots made of Siberian cedar wood shavings in the village of Kozhany, 207 km (129 miles) southwest of Krasnoyarsk, September 11, 2013.

<p>An Orthodox priest baptizes a child in the Chulym river during a ceremony to mark the adoption of Christianity in Russia, outside Nazarovo town, some 200 km (124 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An Orthodox priest baptizes a child in the Chulym river during a ceremony to mark the adoption of Christianity in Russia, outside Nazarovo town, some 200 km (124 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 28, 2013.

An Orthodox priest baptizes a child in the Chulym river during a ceremony to mark the adoption of Christianity in Russia, outside Nazarovo town, some 200 km (124 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 28, 2013.

<p>An off-road vehicle drives along a mud-locked and heavy-going road on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Antsiferovo, some 390 km (242 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An off-road vehicle drives along a mud-locked and heavy-going road on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Antsiferovo, some 390 km (242 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 23, 2013.

An off-road vehicle drives along a mud-locked and heavy-going road on the bank of the Yenisei river outside the village of Antsiferovo, some 390 km (242 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 23, 2013.

<p>A visitor has her hair styled during the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A visitor has her hair styled during the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013.

A visitor has her hair styled during the "World of Siberia" International festival of folk music and crafts in the village of Shushenskoye, some 480 km (298 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 12, 2013.

<p>Wheat is seen during sunset in a field of a Yubileiny private agrarian farm near the village of Lakino, some 95 km (59 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Wheat is seen during sunset in a field of a Yubileiny private agrarian farm near the village of Lakino, some 95 km (59 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2013.

Wheat is seen during sunset in a field of a Yubileiny private agrarian farm near the village of Lakino, some 95 km (59 miles) north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2013.

<p>Vehicles drives along the M54 Yenisei Federal Highway during sunset outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Vehicles drives along the M54 Yenisei Federal Highway during sunset outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 3, 2013.

Vehicles drives along the M54 Yenisei Federal Highway during sunset outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 3, 2013.

