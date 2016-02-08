Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 7, 2016 | 11:01pm EST

Super Bowl halftime

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 18
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 18
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 18
Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 18
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 18
Chris Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chris Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Chris Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 18
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 18
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 18
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 18
Beyonce hugs performers after performing. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Beyonce hugs performers after performing. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Beyonce hugs performers after performing. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 18
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 18
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 18
Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 18
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 18
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 18
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
16 / 18
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 18
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Republicans debate in New Hampshire

Republicans debate in New Hampshire

Next Slideshows

Republicans debate in New Hampshire

Republicans debate in New Hampshire

The Republican presidential candidates take to the stage just days out from the New Hampshire primary.

Feb 06 2016
Earthquake hits Taiwan

Earthquake hits Taiwan

A powerful quake strikes southern Taiwan before dawn on Saturday.

Feb 06 2016
Pentagon releases Abu Ghraib photos

Pentagon releases Abu Ghraib photos

The Pentagon releases photographs linked to allegations of abuse of detainees in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Feb 05 2016
The 10 richest presidents

The 10 richest presidents

The wealthiest to inhabit the White House.

Feb 05 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast