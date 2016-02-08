Super Bowl halftime
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Beyonce hugs performers after performing. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
