Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 2, 2015 | 12:20am EST

Super Bowl halftime show

Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 30
Katy Perry during halftime. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry during halftime. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry during halftime. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 30
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 30
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 30
Katy Perry at halftime with Missy Elliot. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry at halftime with Missy Elliot. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry at halftime with Missy Elliot. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 30
Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 30
Fireworks during the halftime show. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Fireworks during the halftime show. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Fireworks during the halftime show. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 30
Katy Perry and Missy Elliott perform. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry and Missy Elliott perform. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry and Missy Elliott perform. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 30
A cameraman silhouetted as Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A cameraman silhouetted as Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A cameraman silhouetted as Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 30
Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 30
Missy Elliott performs. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Missy Elliott performs. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Missy Elliott performs. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
27 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 30
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Under fire in Syria

Under fire in Syria

Next Slideshows

Under fire in Syria

Under fire in Syria

Free Syrian Army fighters on the front line in northern Syria.

Jan 30 2015
Donetsk under fire

Donetsk under fire

Civilians caught in the crossfire in east Ukraine.

Jan 30 2015
Wing-eating warriors

Wing-eating warriors

A record 444 chicken wings are gobbled up by the champion of this year's Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.

Jan 30 2015
Romney family album

Romney family album

Snapshots from the Romney family photo album.

Jan 30 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast