Super Bowl parade
Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, holds the Super Bowl trophy during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Fans cheer during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Tom Brady and members of the New England Patriots ride in a duck boat during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
New England Patriots Coach Bill Bilichick waves to fans during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
A fan holds a license plate reading "PATSWIN" during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
New England Patriots cornerback Darrell Revis gives a peace sign during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Fans cheer during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, gives Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis a hug after the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Fans celebrate during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, holds up a trophy during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Fans cheer during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, cheers while he holds his son during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
