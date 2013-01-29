Super Bowl XLVII media day
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adrian Hamilton dances with Telemundo reporter Mireya Grisales during Media Day for the NFL's Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adrian Hamilton dances with Telemundo reporter Mireya Grisales during Media Day for the NFL's Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chykie Brown (23) takes a picture of his teammates, LaQuan Williams (15), Tandon Doss (17) and Torrey Smith (82), during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013.REUTERS/Sean Gardner more
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chykie Brown (23) takes a picture of his teammates, LaQuan Williams (15), Tandon Doss (17) and Torrey Smith (82), during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013.REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers tight end Demarcus Dobbs (R) shows off his fake tattoo to quarterback Colin Kaepernick as players gather for their team picture during Media Day for the NFL's Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013....more
San Francisco 49ers tight end Demarcus Dobbs (R) shows off his fake tattoo to quarterback Colin Kaepernick as players gather for their team picture during Media Day for the NFL's Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers tight end Demarcus Dobbs shows a tattoo sleeve as he poses as 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick with VH1 television announcer Peter Meadows (R) during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. ...more
San Francisco 49ers tight end Demarcus Dobbs shows a tattoo sleeve as he poses as 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick with VH1 television announcer Peter Meadows (R) during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed (20) greets teammates as he arrives at during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed (20) greets teammates as he arrives at during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
The left arm of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is shown with his tattoos during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The left arm of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is shown with his tattoos during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Ma'ake Kemoeatu (96) poses for his team's picture during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Ma'ake Kemoeatu (96) poses for his team's picture during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh collects towels from his players as they pose for a team picture during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh collects towels from his players as they pose for a team picture during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Football fan Jennifer Jones dances in the stands during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Football fan Jennifer Jones dances in the stands during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) is interviewed by Katherine Webb of Inside Edition during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) is interviewed by Katherine Webb of Inside Edition during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco answers questions from journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco answers questions from journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Randy Moss speaks during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Randy Moss speaks during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The Baltimore Ravens have their team picture taken during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes )
The Baltimore Ravens have their team picture taken during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes )
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith is surrounded by journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith is surrounded by journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh (bottom, L) poses along with his players for their team picture during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh (bottom, L) poses along with his players for their team picture during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore speaks with journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore speaks with journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers guard Joe Looney poses for a picture with members of the press during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers guard Joe Looney poses for a picture with members of the press during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers players are interviewed by journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers players are interviewed by journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore speaks during a news conference ahead of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore speaks during a news conference ahead of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A Baltimore Ravens flag is hung out the window of a plane as the Ravens arrives in New Orleans to take on the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A Baltimore Ravens flag is hung out the window of a plane as the Ravens arrives in New Orleans to take on the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Next Slideshows
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the premier tennis tournament.
Alabama vs. Notre Dame
The Crimson Tide take on the Fighting Irish in the BCS title game.
Courtside Candids
Sometimes the players aren't the only stars at NBA games.
Week in sports
A look at our top sports images of the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.