Tue Jan 29, 2013

Super Bowl XLVII media day

<p>Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adrian Hamilton dances with Telemundo reporter Mireya Grisales during Media Day for the NFL's Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chykie Brown (23) takes a picture of his teammates, LaQuan Williams (15), Tandon Doss (17) and Torrey Smith (82), during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013.REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers tight end Demarcus Dobbs (R) shows off his fake tattoo to quarterback Colin Kaepernick as players gather for their team picture during Media Day for the NFL's Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers tight end Demarcus Dobbs shows a tattoo sleeve as he poses as 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick with VH1 television announcer Peter Meadows (R) during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed (20) greets teammates as he arrives at during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>The left arm of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is shown with his tattoos during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Ma'ake Kemoeatu (96) poses for his team's picture during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh collects towels from his players as they pose for a team picture during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Football fan Jennifer Jones dances in the stands during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) is interviewed by Katherine Webb of Inside Edition during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco answers questions from journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Randy Moss speaks during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>The Baltimore Ravens have their team picture taken during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes )</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith is surrounded by journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh (bottom, L) poses along with his players for their team picture during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore speaks with journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers guard Joe Looney poses for a picture with members of the press during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers players are interviewed by journalists during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore speaks during a news conference ahead of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>A Baltimore Ravens flag is hung out the window of a plane as the Ravens arrives in New Orleans to take on the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh arrives in New Orleans with his team before taking on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

