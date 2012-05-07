Super moon
A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The full "super Moon," scientifically known as a "perigee moon," is pictured over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The full "super Moon," scientifically known as a "perigee moon," is pictured over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The full moon rises behind a mosque as birds fly in Amman, Jordan May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
The full moon rises behind a mosque as birds fly in Amman, Jordan May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A view of the "super Moon" is seen above a cathedral tower in Guatemala City, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A view of the "super Moon" is seen above a cathedral tower in Guatemala City, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The full "Super Moon", scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises under palm trees as an airplane lands at Los Angeles International Airport in Inglewood, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The full "Super Moon", scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises under palm trees as an airplane lands at Los Angeles International Airport in Inglewood, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A view of the "super Moon" is seen with a silhouette of a statue of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ at the shrine of Our Lady of Mantara in Maghdousheh village, southern Lebanon, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A view of the "super Moon" is seen with a silhouette of a statue of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ at the shrine of Our Lady of Mantara in Maghdousheh village, southern Lebanon, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
The "super Moon" rises over the skyline in Toronto, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The "super Moon" rises over the skyline in Toronto, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A runner makes his way along a trail on a butte in front of the "super Moon" at Papago Park in Phoenix, Arizona May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
A runner makes his way along a trail on a butte in front of the "super Moon" at Papago Park in Phoenix, Arizona May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
A view of the "super Moon" is seen with a silhouette of a church cross from Havana May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of the "super Moon" is seen with a silhouette of a church cross from Havana May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The full moon rises from the top of the Haramoun mountain, as seen from Marjayoun village in south Lebanon May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
The full moon rises from the top of the Haramoun mountain, as seen from Marjayoun village in south Lebanon May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
The moon rises near an apartment block in Bucharest May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
The moon rises near an apartment block in Bucharest May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Birds fly in front of the moon at sunset in Bucharest May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Birds fly in front of the moon at sunset in Bucharest May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A bird flies in front of a full moon rising over Manila May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A bird flies in front of a full moon rising over Manila May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Next Slideshows
Sarkozy moments
A look back at the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy.
France picks new president
French socialist Francois Hollande beats Nicolas Sarkozy to be the new president of France.
Photos of the week
Our best photos from the past week.
Election balloons blast
Hundreds of small balloons go up in flames at an Armenian campaign rally, injuring more than 140 at the event.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.