United States
Fri May 30, 2014

Super spellers

Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, stands next to his mother Roopa (R) as he and Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas are joint winners of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, stands next to his mother Roopa (R) as he and Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas are joint winners of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 30, 2014
Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, stands next to his mother Roopa (R) as he and Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas are joint winners of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joint winners Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas and Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, shake hands upon winning the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joint winners Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas and Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, shake hands upon winning the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 30, 2014
Joint winners Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas and Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, shake hands upon winning the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joint winners Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas and Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, hold the trophy they won in the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joint winners Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas and Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, hold the trophy they won in the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 30, 2014
Joint winners Ansun Sujoe (L) of Fort Worth, Texas and Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, hold the trophy they won in the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Co-winner Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York spells a word during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Co-winner Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York spells a word during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 30, 2014
Co-winner Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York spells a word during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Co-winner Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas spells a word during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Co-winner Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas spells a word during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 30, 2014
Co-winner Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas spells a word during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Contestants from earlier rounds take a selfie onstage during a commercial break during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Contestants from earlier rounds take a selfie onstage during a commercial break during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 30, 2014
Contestants from earlier rounds take a selfie onstage during a commercial break during the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jacob Williamson of Cape Coral, Florida, reacts to spelling a word correctly during the final of the 87th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Jacob Williamson of Cape Coral, Florida, reacts to spelling a word correctly during the final of the 87th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 30, 2014
Jacob Williamson of Cape Coral, Florida, reacts to spelling a word correctly during the final of the 87th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Finalists are filmed onstage during the 87th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Finalists are filmed onstage during the 87th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 30, 2014
Finalists are filmed onstage during the 87th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lydia Loverin of Pittsfield, Massachusetts struggles with her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Lydia Loverin of Pittsfield, Massachusetts struggles with her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Lydia Loverin of Pittsfield, Massachusetts struggles with her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Tajaun Gibbison of Mandeville, Jamaica struggles with his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tajaun Gibbison of Mandeville, Jamaica struggles with his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Tajaun Gibbison of Mandeville, Jamaica struggles with his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Kasey Torres of San Angelo, Texas exhales after successfully spelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Kasey Torres of San Angelo, Texas exhales after successfully spelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Kasey Torres of San Angelo, Texas exhales after successfully spelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Summer Skye Hayes of Marianna, Florida spells her word in round two at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Summer Skye Hayes of Marianna, Florida spells her word in round two at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Summer Skye Hayes of Marianna, Florida spells her word in round two at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Amber Robinson of Homestead, Florida struggles with her word during round three of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Amber Robinson of Homestead, Florida struggles with her word during round three of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Amber Robinson of Homestead, Florida struggles with her word during round three of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Jennifer Tenant of Hollywood, Maryland reacts as she misspells her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Jennifer Tenant of Hollywood, Maryland reacts as she misspells her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Jennifer Tenant of Hollywood, Maryland reacts as she misspells her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Seongjun Lee of Incheon Metropolitan City, South Korea, misspells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Seongjun Lee of Incheon Metropolitan City, South Korea, misspells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Seongjun Lee of Incheon Metropolitan City, South Korea, misspells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Navya Murugesan of Baton Rouge, Louisiana spells during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Navya Murugesan of Baton Rouge, Louisiana spells during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Navya Murugesan of Baton Rouge, Louisiana spells during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Zander Reed of Ames, Iowa adjusts the microphone before spelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Zander Reed of Ames, Iowa adjusts the microphone before spelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Zander Reed of Ames, Iowa adjusts the microphone before spelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Audrey Melton of Rock Falls, Illinois struggles with her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Audrey Melton of Rock Falls, Illinois struggles with her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Audrey Melton of Rock Falls, Illinois struggles with her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Matthew Prus of Cohutta, Georgia concentrates on his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Matthew Prus of Cohutta, Georgia concentrates on his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Matthew Prus of Cohutta, Georgia concentrates on his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Christine Alex of Chicago spells during the round two preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Christine Alex of Chicago spells during the round two preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Christine Alex of Chicago spells during the round two preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sean Hickey of Grass Lake, Massachusetts reacts as he misspells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Sean Hickey of Grass Lake, Massachusetts reacts as he misspells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Sean Hickey of Grass Lake, Massachusetts reacts as he misspells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Brayden Kelley of Timberville, Virginia spells his word in a camouflage blazer and tie during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Brayden Kelley of Timberville, Virginia spells his word in a camouflage blazer and tie during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Brayden Kelley of Timberville, Virginia spells his word in a camouflage blazer and tie during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Ed Horan of Hoboken, New Jersey, struggles with his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Ed Horan of Hoboken, New Jersey, struggles with his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Ed Horan of Hoboken, New Jersey, struggles with his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Isabelle Marie Simmons of Crofton, Maryland reacts as she misspells her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Isabelle Marie Simmons of Crofton, Maryland reacts as she misspells her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Isabelle Marie Simmons of Crofton, Maryland reacts as she misspells her word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Antonio Lansang of Brookings, South Dakota concentrates on his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Antonio Lansang of Brookings, South Dakota concentrates on his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Antonio Lansang of Brookings, South Dakota concentrates on his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Nathan Manaker of Orono, Maine spells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. Manaker, a seventh-grader, was among the first spellers ejected as winnowing of the 281 contestants, ages 8 to 15, began ahead of the finals on Thursday night. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Nathan Manaker of Orono, Maine spells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. Manaker, a seventh-grader, was among the first spellers ejected as winnowing of the 281 contestants, ages 8 to 15, began ahead of the finals on Thursday night. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Nathan Manaker of Orono, Maine spells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. Manaker, a seventh-grader, was among the first spellers ejected as winnowing of the 281 contestants, ages 8 to 15, began ahead of the finals on Thursday night. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Lloyd Bonds of Olanta, South Carolina walks off stage after misspelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Lloyd Bonds of Olanta, South Carolina walks off stage after misspelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Lloyd Bonds of Olanta, South Carolina walks off stage after misspelling his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Tajaun Gibbison of Mandeville, Jamaica spells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tajaun Gibbison of Mandeville, Jamaica spells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Tajaun Gibbison of Mandeville, Jamaica spells his word during round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Spelling contestants sit on stage behind the winning trophy before round two of the preliminary rounds at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Spelling contestants sit on stage behind the winning trophy before round two of the preliminary rounds at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Spelling contestants sit on stage behind the winning trophy before round two of the preliminary rounds at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Parents photograph their children on stage before round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Parents photograph their children on stage before round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Parents photograph their children on stage before round two of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Jae Canetti of Fairfax, Virginia is eliminated after misspelling his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION SOCIETY)

Jae Canetti of Fairfax, Virginia is eliminated after misspelling his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Jae Canetti of Fairfax, Virginia is eliminated after misspelling his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION SOCIETY)
Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas struggles with his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION SOCIETY)

Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas struggles with his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas struggles with his word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION SOCIETY)
Kate Miller of Abilene, Texas air types her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION SOCIETY)

Kate Miller of Abilene, Texas air types her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Kate Miller of Abilene, Texas air types her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION SOCIETY)
Hannah Jackson of Midland, Michigan struggles with her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION SOCIETY)

Hannah Jackson of Midland, Michigan struggles with her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Hannah Jackson of Midland, Michigan struggles with her word during the semifinals of the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 29, 2014. The championship round will be held later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION SOCIETY)
Contestant Prachi Kondapuram of the Bahamas (C) yawns while awaiting her turn during round three of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION SOCIETY)

Contestant Prachi Kondapuram of the Bahamas (C) yawns while awaiting her turn during round three of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Friday, May 30, 2014
Contestant Prachi Kondapuram of the Bahamas (C) yawns while awaiting her turn during round three of the preliminaries at the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION SOCIETY)
