Super spellers
Vanya Shivashankar (L) of Olathe, Kansas, and Gokul Venkatachalam, St. Louis Missouri lift the trophy after becoming co-champions after the final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015. ...more
Cole Shafer-Ray (L) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Siddharth Krishnakumar of Houston, Texas, wait their turn to spell a word during the final round May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Ankita Vadiala of Manassas, Virginia, reacts to the word "ballabile", which she spelled correctly, during the semi-final round May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Siddharth Krishnakumar of Houston, Texas, fails to spell "minhag" during the final round May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sylvie Lamontagne of Lakewood, Colorado, struggles as she misspells "cerastes" during the final round May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Dev Jaiswal, of Jackson, Mississippi, ponders the word "bacchius" during the final round May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Ankita Vadiala of Manassas, Virginia, reacts to not receiving enough points to advance to the finals of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
River Blount of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, receives a kiss from his mother Shannon after he failed to spell "fauces" during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Sylvie Lamontagne of Lakewood, Colorado, spells "monepic" during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jairam Hathwar of Corning, New York, is comforted by his parents Roopa (L) and Sriram after he failed to spell "riegel" during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015....more
Eesha Sohail (L) of Bakersfield, California, bites her name placard while Marcus Behling of Scottsdale, Arizona, rubs his eyes during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015....more
Madaline Richert of Minot, North Dakota, reacts to spelling the word "telamon" during the third round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Snehaa Ganesh Kumar of Sacramento, California reacts to spelling "camarilla" correctly during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Nathaniel Britton of Macomb, Michigan, fails to spell "rescissible" during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jenna-May Ingal of Riverside, California, reacts to making the semi-finals of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vaishnavi Suren of Jacksonville, Florida, spells "kipuka" during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sophia Han of Tiajian, China, spells "vermicide" during the third round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Dev Jaiswal, of Jackson, Mississippi, reacts after making it to the semi-finals of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sean Fogerty of Tokyo, Japan, reacts to misspelling the word "sortition" during the third round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Olivia Chen of Amarillo, Texas, stands on her tip toes as she spells "elixir" at the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Lydia Loverin (L) of East Nassau, New York, Michael Sobol (C) of Williamsville, New York and Jairam Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, sit anxiously during the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015....more
Ankita Vanilla of Manassas, Virginia reacts to spelling "geta" correctly during the second round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Olivia Chen of Amarillo, Texas, fidgets as she wait her turn at the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Oona Flood of San Diego, California, struggles with the word "xiphias " during the third round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Bettie Closs of Durham, North Carolina spells the word "osteomalacia" during the third round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Olivia Hajicek of Goshen, Indiana, spells the word "chrysophyte" during the third round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Brody Dicks of Park City, Utah, prepares to spell "souvenir" at the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Andrew Gould of Clarksburg, West Virginia, spells the word "cardiomegaly" during the third round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Greta Warner of St. John's, Canada, reacts to misspelling the word "laconism" during the third round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Allison Brower (L) of Huntsville, North Carolina and Madaline Richert of Minot, North Dakota, wait their turn to spell a word during the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Marcus Behling of Chandler, Arizona, ponders the word "isagoge" during the third round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Olivia Hajicek of Goshen, Indiana, puts on her name placard before the third round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A combination photo shows Caitlyn Marentette of Knoxville, Tennessee, as she waits nervously for her turn to spell "b�chamel" during the third round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015....more
A combination photo shows (clockwise from top L) Christine Farnberg of Rochester, Minnesota, Vanya Shivashankar of Olathe, Kansas, Eesha Sohail of Bakersfield, California, and Aniket Nuthalapati of Grayslake, Illinois, clasping their hands during the...more
